TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 30, 2018

- Blake Griffin: Clippers, Pistons complete blockbuster deal ahead of deadline; what does it mean for the Pistons?
- Mike Valenti: Detroit sports radio host says ESPN report connecting MSU athletics to Nassar scandal is 'hit piece garbage'.
- Larry Nassar: Former sports doctor's sentencing in Eaton County to last 3-4 days after more victims come forward.
- Wayne: Police search for man who followed woman home, raped her.
LOCAL:
- Wayne: Police search for man who followed woman home, raped her.
- Super Blue Blood Moon: Everything you need to know about the 'super blue blood moon' in Metro Detroit.
- Rochester Hills: Mother desperate to find bone marrow match for infant son.
- Oakland County: Deputy rescues 18-year-old from burning car after high-speed crash.
- Detroit: Family struggles with death of 24-year-old man hit by SUV while crossing street.
- Weather: Cold and icy start.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Captive Siblings: Fallout from 'house of horrors' stains California city.
- Amazon: Amazon creating new health care company with JPMorgan, Berkshire.
- Hawaii: Governor to release missile alarm investigation results.
- Facebook: Social media platform to promote more local news stories.
- Las Vegas: Robots could kill many jobs.
POLITICS:
- Infrastructure: Plan to be announced during Trump's State of the Union address.
- Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia rakes in $107 billion from corruption suspects.
- Solar: After Trump tariffs, Chinese solar company says it will build U.S. factory.
- FBI: Trump fumed about efforts to quash GOP memo release.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Black Panther: Premiere leaves fans excited.
- Tom Hanks: Actor set to star as Mister Rogers.
- Grammy Awards: 2018 ceremony takes a big ratings hit.
SPORTS:
- Blake Griffin: Clippers, Pistons complete blockbuster deal ahead of deadline; what does it mean for the Pistons?
- Cleveland Indians: Team is dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
