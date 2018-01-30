News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 30, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Blake Griffin: Clippers, Pistons complete blockbuster deal ahead of deadline; what does it mean for the Pistons?
  • Mike Valenti: Detroit sports radio host says ESPN report connecting MSU athletics to Nassar scandal is 'hit piece garbage'.
  • Larry Nassar: Former sports doctor's sentencing in Eaton County to last 3-4 days after more victims come forward.
  • Wayne: Police search for man who followed woman home, raped her.

LOCAL

  • Super Blue Blood Moon: Everything you need to know about the 'super blue blood moon' in Metro Detroit.
  • Rochester HillsMother desperate to find bone marrow match for infant son.
  • Oakland CountyDeputy rescues 18-year-old from burning car after high-speed crash.
  • Detroit: Family struggles with death of 24-year-old man hit by SUV while crossing street.
  • WeatherCold and icy start.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Captive Siblings: Fallout from 'house of horrors' stains California city.
  • Amazon: Amazon creating new health care company with JPMorgan, Berkshire.
  • Hawaii: Governor to release missile alarm investigation results.
  • Facebook: Social media platform to promote more local news stories.
  • Las Vegas: Robots could kill many jobs.

POLITICS:

  • Larry Nassar: Victims bring fight to Washington.
  • Infrastructure: Plan to be announced during Trump's State of the Union address.
  • Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia rakes in $107 billion from corruption suspects.
  • Solar: After Trump tariffs, Chinese solar company says it will build U.S. factory.
  • FBI: Trump fumed about efforts to quash GOP memo release.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Cleveland Indians: Team is dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

