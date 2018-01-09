News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 9, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Endangered Missing: 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father in River Rouge.
  • Clinton Township2 shot, at least 1 killed at business; 1 in custody.
  • Sumpter TownshipManhunt continues for mother, boyfriend in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl.
  • Clarkston: Lawsuit by star basketball player who was benched 'doesn't pass laugh test'.

LOCAL

  • Endangered Missing: 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father in River Rouge.
  • Clinton Township2 shot, at least 1 killed at business; 1 in custody.
  • Southwest Detroit: Police officer injured in crash on SB I-75 and Vernor.
  • DetroitMan convicted in deadly shooting to be sentenced after 6 years.
  • Clarkston: Lawsuit by star basketball player who was benched 'doesn't pass laugh test'.
  • Sumpter TownshipManhunt continues for mother, boyfriend in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl.
  • Monroe CountyMichigan woman charged with tying up 11-year-old son in car, setting car on fire due in court.
  • Terrorism: Joint Terrorism Task Force works to stop Metro Detroit residents radicalized by terrorists.
  • West Michigan: Dad heard crash that killed pregnant daughter.
  • WeatherWe could see 50s this week before snow returns.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Jeff Bezos: Amazon CEO becomes richest person in history.
  • iPhone: Smartphone's designer worried about phone addiction.
  • Pennsylvania: Fraternity banned from state for pledge's hazing death.
  • Hepatitis A: 2,000 7-Eleven customers possibly exposed to hepatitis A in Utah.
  • JFK Airport: Scramble to clean up after several days of failures.
  • Cliven Bundy: Rancher released from prison, lawyer says.

POLITICS:

  • Iran: 3,700 arrested during protests, lawmaker says.
  • DACA: Negotiations hit a snag ahead of White House meeting.
  • Georgia: Trump signs law creating Martin Luther King Jr. national park.
  • Oprah: Democrats say she could win 2020 presidential election.
  • Olympics: 2018 winter games are 'a tension reducer' for North and South Korea.
  • Cuba: Senate holds hearing on 'sonic attacks'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • BAFTA: Women absent from key film awards nominations.
  • Jimmy Kimmel: Why host isn't writing his Oscar jokes yet.
  • Golden Globes: Ratings down a tick for NBC despite powerful night.

SPORTS:

  • Olympics: 2018 winter games are 'a tension reducer' for North and South Korea. 
  • National Championship: Alabama defeats Georgia, 26-23 in overtime.
  • Clarkston: Lawsuit by star basketball player who was benched 'doesn't pass laugh test'.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.