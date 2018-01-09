TOP STORIES Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Endangered Missing: 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father in River Rouge.
- Clinton Township: 2 shot, at least 1 killed at business; 1 in custody.
- Sumpter Township: Manhunt continues for mother, boyfriend in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl.
- Clarkston: Lawsuit by star basketball player who was benched 'doesn't pass laugh test'.
LOCAL:
- Southwest Detroit: Police officer injured in crash on SB I-75 and Vernor.
- Detroit: Man convicted in deadly shooting to be sentenced after 6 years.
- Sumpter Township: Manhunt continues for mother, boyfriend in death of 4-year-old Michigan girl.
- Monroe County: Michigan woman charged with tying up 11-year-old son in car, setting car on fire due in court.
- Terrorism: Joint Terrorism Task Force works to stop Metro Detroit residents radicalized by terrorists.
- West Michigan: Dad heard crash that killed pregnant daughter.
- Weather: We could see 50s this week before snow returns.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Jeff Bezos: Amazon CEO becomes richest person in history.
- iPhone: Smartphone's designer worried about phone addiction.
- Pennsylvania: Fraternity banned from state for pledge's hazing death.
- Hepatitis A: 2,000 7-Eleven customers possibly exposed to hepatitis A in Utah.
- JFK Airport: Scramble to clean up after several days of failures.
- Cliven Bundy: Rancher released from prison, lawyer says.
POLITICS:
- Iran: 3,700 arrested during protests, lawmaker says.
- DACA: Negotiations hit a snag ahead of White House meeting.
- Georgia: Trump signs law creating Martin Luther King Jr. national park.
- Oprah: Democrats say she could win 2020 presidential election.
- Cuba: Senate holds hearing on 'sonic attacks'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- BAFTA: Women absent from key film awards nominations.
- Jimmy Kimmel: Why host isn't writing his Oscar jokes yet.
- Golden Globes: Ratings down a tick for NBC despite powerful night.
SPORTS:
- Olympics: 2018 winter games are 'a tension reducer' for North and South Korea.
- National Championship: Alabama defeats Georgia, 26-23 in overtime.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
