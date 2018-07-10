TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Eastern Michigan University: Feds investigate alleged Title IX violations.
- Thailand: All 12 boys, soccer coach freed from cave.
- Smishing: Michigan AG warns of new text messaging scams called 'smishing'.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Trump picks nominee for Supreme Court.
LOCAL:
- Southfield: 2 killed in crash on Berg Road; alcohol suspected.
- Highland Park: 3 children, 3 adults escape from house fire.
- Ypsilanti: Death investigation underway at gas station.
- Melissa Gilbert: 'Little House on the Prairie' actress holding estate sale at Michigan house.
- Northern Michigan: 17 dogs, 10 cats removed from 'deplorable' home.
- Monroe County: 14-year-old killed in ATV crash.
- PGA Tour: Tournament to come to Detroit Golf Club in June 2019.
- Royal Oak: Restaurant owner blames closure on lack of parking; mayor says otherwise.
- Weather: Some rain Tuesday, dryer air later in day.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Illinois: Man accused of harassing woman for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt.
- Ohio State University: 5th former OSU wrestler says Jordan knew about alleged abuse.
- Montana: Baby survived 9 hours buried; man is charged.
- California: 91-year-old visitor beaten with brick, told 'go back to Mexico'.
POLITICS:
- Marcy Wheeler: Journalist reveals she provided source's identity to the FBI.
- Trump: President's former personal driver sues over 'exploited' wages.
- Democrats: Red state Dems refuse WH announcement invite.
- EPA: Acting EPA chief 'puts a premium on transparency'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- George Clooney: Actor involved in scooter accident in Italy.
- Johnny Depp: Actor sued for allegedly punching film location manager.
SPORTS:
- Jim Harbaugh: Coach drives donuts on Big House field in new Michigan video series.
- Brandon Pettigrew: Ex-Detroit Lions tight end accused of punching Pittsburgh officer 3 times.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
