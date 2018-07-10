TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 10, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Eastern Michigan University: Feds investigate alleged Title IX violations.
  • Smishing: Michigan AG warns of new text messaging scams called 'smishing'.
  • Southfield: 2 killed in crash on Berg Road; alcohol suspected.
  • Highland Park: 3 children, 3 adults escape from house fire.
  • Ypsilanti: Death investigation underway at gas station.
  • Melissa Gilbert: 'Little House on the Prairie' actress holding estate sale at Michigan house.
  • Northern Michigan: 17 dogs, 10 cats removed from 'deplorable' home.
  • Monroe County: 14-year-old killed in ATV crash.
  • PGA Tour: Tournament to come to Detroit Golf Club in June 2019.
  • Royal Oak: Restaurant owner blames closure on lack of parking; mayor says otherwise.
  • WeatherSome rain Tuesday, dryer air later in day.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Thailand: All 12 boys, soccer coach freed from cave.
  • IllinoisMan accused of harassing woman for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt.
  • Ohio State University: 5th former OSU wrestler says Jordan knew about alleged abuse.
  • Montana: Baby survived 9 hours buried; man is charged.
  • California: 91-year-old visitor beaten with brick, told 'go back to Mexico'.

POLITICS:

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Trump picks nominee for Supreme Court.
  • Marcy WheelerJournalist reveals she provided source's identity to the FBI.
  • Trump: President's former personal driver sues over 'exploited' wages.
  • Democrats: Red state Dems refuse WH announcement invite.
  • EPAActing EPA chief 'puts a premium on transparency'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • George Clooney: Actor involved in scooter accident in Italy.
  • Johnny Depp: Actor sued for allegedly punching film location manager.

SPORTS:

  • Jim Harbaugh: Coach drives donuts on Big House field in new Michigan video series.
  • Brandon Pettigrew: Ex-Detroit Lions tight end accused of punching Pittsburgh officer 3 times.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

