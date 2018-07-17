TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Missing: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 9-year-old Flint girl.
- Primary Election 2018: Here's who's running in races across the state on Aug. 7.
- Romulus: Mother of 7-year-old Detroit girl killed on I-94 after crash doesn't want father to face charges.
- Gordie Howe Intl. Bridge: Update on Gordie Howe International Bridge project coming Tuesday morning.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Lottery: Winning '$25K a Year for Life' ticket sold in Macomb County.
- Warren: Grandmother's truck stolen with dead son's hair, friend's ashes inside.
- Downtown Detroit: Line cutting sparks brawl inside Hot Taco restaurant.
- Joseph Borowiak: Man to be sentenced Tuesday for the murders of aunt, uncle in 2017.
- Ferndale: Om Cafe says it's closing after more than 3 decades.
- Delta: Detroit Delta flight makes emergency landing in Kansas City due to engine problems.
- DTE Energy: 12,000 customers without power due to storms in Metro Detroit.
- Weather: 3-day stretch of beautiful weather begins.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Las Vegas: Video shows officer firing through own windshield at fleeing homicide suspects.
- Charleston: Plans made to honor victims of the Charleston church massacre.
- Amazon: Walmart, Microsoft team up to fight Amazon.
- Houston: Suspect in possible serial killings in Houston now in custody.
- Hawaii: It's been over two months since Hawaii's Kilauea volcano started erupting, and the lava's still.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says Putin was 'very, very strong'.
- Maryland: Election contractor has ties to Russian oligarch.
- Capitol Hill: In rebuke to Trump, senators may vote to side with US intel community.
- Putin: Russian leader denies election attack but justifies DNC hack because 'it is true'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Nickelodeon: Company announces 26 new 'Rugrats' episodes, movie deal.
- Kim Kardashian: Reality star defends Kylie Jenner being called 'self-made'.
- Showtime: Network refutes Palin's claim that Cohen posed as disabled vet.
SPORTS:
- LaVar Ball: CEO of Big Baller Brand claims he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1.
- Usain Bolt: World's fastest man in talks for Australia soccer trial.
- MLB: Scherzer, Sale to start MLB All-Star Game.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
