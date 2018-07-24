TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 24, 2018

News

  • Macomb County Jail: Woman forced to give birth on floor of filthy cell files lawsuit against county.
  • Wixom: Indoor water park, hotel planned for Wixom site.
  • John Engler: Michigan State interim President Engler to testify before US Senate on Nassar scandal.
  • Florida: 'Stand your ground' law could help man avoid fatal shooting charges.

LOCAL

  • Detroit's West Side: Firefighters rescue residents from apartment fire; arson confirmed.
  • Lake Orion: Police arrest man suspected in baseball bat beating of homeowner who took him in.
  • Detroit: Preliminary exam Tuesday for Detroit woman charged in deaths of 2 women during car crash.
  • Ann Arbor: Ann Arbor named most educated city in America by WalletHub.
  • WeatherChance for rain continues Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Sergio Marchionne: Chrysler CEO reportedly gravely ill in Swiss hospital.
  • Florida: 'Stand your ground' law could help man avoid fatal shooting charges.
  • Recall: Goldfish crackers recalled due to salmonella concern.
  • New Hampshire: Nude yogi arrested at Planet Fitness thought it was a 'judgment free zone,' police say.
  • California3 people have died after attacks on Bay Area's public transit system in 5 days.

POLITICS:

  • Maria Butina: Alleged spy met with US officials in 2015.
  • 2019 Defense Bill: Defense bill offers harsh words for Russia and China.
  • Joe Manchin: Democratic senator to meet with Kavanaugh next week.
  • Immigration: Hundreds of separated parents potentially deported.
  • Robert WilkieSenate confirms Robert Wilkie as secretary of veterans affairs.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says.
  • Ryan Lochte: Olympic swimmer suspended until July 2019 for use of IV.
  • Formula One: Formula One scraps plans to launch Miami Grand Prix in 2019.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

