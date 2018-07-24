TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Macomb County Jail: Woman forced to give birth on floor of filthy cell files lawsuit against county.
- Wixom: Indoor water park, hotel planned for Wixom site.
- John Engler: Michigan State interim President Engler to testify before US Senate on Nassar scandal.
- Florida: 'Stand your ground' law could help man avoid fatal shooting charges.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's West Side: Firefighters rescue residents from apartment fire; arson confirmed.
- Lake Orion: Police arrest man suspected in baseball bat beating of homeowner who took him in.
- Detroit: Preliminary exam Tuesday for Detroit woman charged in deaths of 2 women during car crash.
- Ann Arbor: Ann Arbor named most educated city in America by WalletHub.
- Weather: Chance for rain continues Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Sergio Marchionne: Chrysler CEO reportedly gravely ill in Swiss hospital.
- Recall: Goldfish crackers recalled due to salmonella concern.
- New Hampshire: Nude yogi arrested at Planet Fitness thought it was a 'judgment free zone,' police say.
- California: 3 people have died after attacks on Bay Area's public transit system in 5 days.
POLITICS:
- Maria Butina: Alleged spy met with US officials in 2015.
- 2019 Defense Bill: Defense bill offers harsh words for Russia and China.
- Joe Manchin: Democratic senator to meet with Kavanaugh next week.
- Immigration: Hundreds of separated parents potentially deported.
- Robert Wilkie: Senate confirms Robert Wilkie as secretary of veterans affairs.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- R. Kelly: Artist answers critics with 19-minute song.
- Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge: Star of 'Wicked Tuna,' dead at 28.
- Mark Hamill: Actor goes undercover as stormtrooper at Comic-Con.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says.
- Ryan Lochte: Olympic swimmer suspended until July 2019 for use of IV.
- Formula One: Formula One scraps plans to launch Miami Grand Prix in 2019.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
