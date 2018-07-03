TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Man accused of fatally shooting fellow barber inside shop due in court.
- Fireworks: Here's where you can find 5 fireworks shows Tuesday night across Metro Detroit.
- Thailand: Why so long to rescue trapped Thai soccer team?
- Roe v. Wade: Landmark abortion case again at center of Supreme Court nomination fight.
LOCAL:
- Uniquely Detroit: Detroit Vineyards turns open space into stunning winery with urban backdrop.
- Detroit: Man found fatally shot outside home on University Place.
- Marijuana: Vote on recreational marijuana use in Michigan is close.
- Detroit: Dog scared by firework flees into traffic, gets hit by car.
- Warren: Couple accused of using power washer on dogs expected to face charges.
- Detroit: Vehicle smashes into Royal Grill, drives away.
- Detroit: $2,500 reward offered for information about death of 18-year-old man.
- Weather: Sunny skies, manageable humidity Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: Whirlwind of lava seen at Hawaii's most active volcano.
- Boise: Community mourns victims of birthday party stabbing.
- Arizona: Hero puppy saves owner from rattlesnake.
- Alabama: Man waves gun, shouts 'womp womp' at immigration protest.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Honduras first lady urges families to avoid illegal crossing.
- White House: Official WH Twitter account targets Democratic senators over ICE.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Democratic congressional nominee has a message for critics.
- Michael Flynn: Judge orders former national security adviser to court for hearing on sentencing delay.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Oprah: TV icon tells Vogue that a 2020 presidential run 'would kill me'.
- Box Office: US box office sees record quarter thanks to string of summer hits.
- Ben Stiller: Actor named UN Goodwill Ambassador.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier signing re-energizes Red Wings goalie situation.
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers recover from blown save to beat Blue Jays 3-2.
- World Cup: Belgium completes stunning comeback to eliminate Japan.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
