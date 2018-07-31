TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Here are the top stories:
- Michigan Primary Election: What you need to know before voting.
- Detroit: Police find man slumped over steering wheel, mobile meth lab in minivan on freeway.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Preliminary exam set Tuesday for Plymouth man accused of killing co-worker in Detroit barbershop.
- Detroit: Woman shot 3 times sitting inside home, shooter on loose.
- Traffic: Westbound I-96 reopens at Milford Road after semi fire.
- Detroit Popeyes: Insects, rodents, plumbing among issues found, according to inspection report.
- Detroit: Michigan State police catch 1 carjacker, 2 others on loose.
- Weather: Rain, rain, please come our way.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- California: Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive in state history.
- Penn State: First sentencing set in hazing death of fraternity pledge.
- Texas: 3 people snatch shark from aquarium, wheeled it out in baby stroller, police say.
- Iowa: More than 200 interviews to find missing student.
- North Carolina: Walmart thief stuffs $100 worth of steaks down pants, flees on moped, deputies say.
POLITICS:
- Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate steps up her involvement in the midterms.
- Paul Manafort: Former Trump campaign chairman drops appeal of civil case against Mueller.
- LeBron James: Basketball star says Trump is using sports to divide us.
- Koch: Political network won't back GOP candidate in key Senate race.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Alan Alda: Emmy Award-winning actor diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
- Les Moonves: CBS board to pick independent investigators to look at CEO.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Here are 3 Detroit Tigers who could be traded on Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
- MLB Trade Deadline 2018: Latest Detroit Tigers rumors, news, buzz.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
