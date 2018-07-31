News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, July 31, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Michigan Primary Election: What you need to know before voting.
  • Detroit: Police find man slumped over steering wheel, mobile meth lab in minivan on freeway.
  • Detroit: Preliminary exam set Tuesday for Plymouth man accused of killing co-worker in Detroit barbershop.
  • Detroit: Woman shot 3 times sitting inside home, shooter on loose.
  • Traffic: Westbound I-96 reopens at Milford Road after semi fire.
  • Detroit Popeyes: Insects, rodents, plumbing among issues found, according to inspection report.
  • Detroit: Michigan State police catch 1 carjacker, 2 others on loose.
  • WeatherRain, rain, please come our way.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • California: Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive in state history.
  • Penn State: First sentencing set in hazing death of fraternity pledge.
  • Texas: 3 people snatch shark from aquarium, wheeled it out in baby stroller, police say.
  • Iowa​More than 200 interviews to find missing student.
  • North Carolina: Walmart thief stuffs $100 worth of steaks down pants, flees on moped, deputies say.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President repeats Giuliani defense: 'Collusion is not a crime'.
  • Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate steps up her involvement in the midterms.
  • Paul Manafort: Former Trump campaign chairman drops appeal of civil case against Mueller.
  • LeBron James: Basketball star says Trump is using sports to divide us.
  • KochPolitical network won't back GOP candidate in key Senate race.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host hints at retirement, suggests replacements.
  • Alan Alda: Emmy Award-winning actor diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
  • Les Moonves: CBS board to pick independent investigators to look at CEO.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

