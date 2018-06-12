News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Wixom: Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist may be headed for Mexico.
  • Trump: President holds press conference after Singapore North Korea summit.
  • Red Wings: Report says Red Wings among teams pushing for Kovalchuk signing.
  • Orlando: 4 children, barricaded suspect dead in hostage situation.

LOCAL

  • Wixom: Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist may be headed for Mexico.
  • Lake Orion: 48-year-old Florida woman accused of breaking into Lake Orion homes to steal clothes, food.
  • Missing: Southfield police searching for 43-year-old woman missing for nearly 3 weeks.
  • Rick Snyder: Gov. Snyder signs law requiring temporary status on Michigan IDs.
  • Family: With 14 boys and no regrets, this Michigan family is happy the way they are.
  • WeatherWarm, muggy, scattered showers on tap Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Orlando: 4 children, barricaded suspect dead in hostage situation.
  • Uber: Ride-hailing giant targets millions of new users with lite app.
  • CaliforniaNeighbors of Cold War-era Air Force deserter knew him as 'Tim'.
  • Southern Baptist Convention: Southern Baptists to confront scandals at national meeting.
  • Colorado: National forest closes due to wildfire.

POLITICS:

  • Singapore: Trump stuns Koreas by announcing war games' end.
  • Trump: President holds press conference after Singapore North Korea summit.
  • George Conway: Kellyanne Conway's husband defends Mueller's investigation.
  • Congress: Primaries in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia.
  • USC: Feds probe USC's handling of sex harassment claims.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Alec Baldwin: Actor says on 2020 election bid, 'If I ran, I would win'.
  • Louboutin: Company wins fight to prevent red sole copycats.
  • Kanye West: Rapper's entire album hits the Top 40.

SPORTS:

  • Bode Miller: Olympic skier Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool.
  • Red Wings: Report says Red Wings among teams pushing for Kovalchuk signing.
  • Washington Capitals: Team celebrates Stanley Cup championship with parade in DC.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

