TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 19, 2018

- Michigan Central Station: Ford unveils plans for historic Detroit train station.
- Rob Gronkowski: Report says Patriots talked to Lions, 3 other teams about trade for star tight end.
LOCAL:
- Marijuana: This Detroit business is trying to revolutionize the experience of buying medical marijuana.
- Upper Peninsula: Michigan flooding leads to disaster declaration.
- Southfield: Woman captures video of neighbor sneaking into her apartment, leaves 'gotcha' note.
- Detroit: 23 people arrested during protest of mass water shutoffs in Michigan.
- Detroit: Suspected drunken driver charged in crash that killed construction worker on I-75.
- Livonia: Businesses evacuated along Industrial Drive due to hazmat situation.
- Weather: Possible morning showers, humidity moves out.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Virginia: Richmond school drops Confederate name in favor of Obama.
- Minnesota: Grieving family heartbroken when deceased student is left out of yearbook.
- Maine: Bus line employee tells passengers they have to be Americans to ride.
- Opioids: Opioid addiction drugs severely underutilized, study finds.
POLITICS:
- Jeff Sessions: Former prosecutors call on Sessions to end border 'zero tolerance'.
- Space Force: Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'.
- Joshua Schulte: Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking classified information.
- United Nations: US expected to disengage from UN's Human Rights Council.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- XXXTentacion: Rapper shot dead in Florida, police say.
- Dr. Dre: Hip-hop icon reportedly making movie about Motown legend Marvin Gaye.
- MTV: See all the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers beat White Sox 3-1 for 5th straight win.
- World Cup: Harry Kane the hero as England scrapes past Tunisia.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
