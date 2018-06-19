News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 19, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Central Station: Ford unveils plans for historic Detroit train station.
  • ImmigrationChildren, parents are separated at the border. Here's what we know.
  • Rob Gronkowski: Report says Patriots talked to Lions, 3 other teams about trade for star tight end.
  • Marijuana: This Detroit business is trying to revolutionize the experience of buying medical marijuana.

LOCAL

  • Michigan Central Station: Ford unveils plans for historic Detroit train station.
  • Marijuana: This Detroit business is trying to revolutionize the experience of buying medical marijuana.
  • Upper Peninsula: Michigan flooding leads to disaster declaration.
  • Southfield: Woman captures video of neighbor sneaking into her apartment, leaves 'gotcha' note.
  • Detroit: 23 people arrested during protest of mass water shutoffs in Michigan.
  • Detroit: Suspected drunken driver charged in crash that killed construction worker on I-75.
  • Livonia: Businesses evacuated along Industrial Drive due to hazmat situation.
  • WeatherPossible morning showers, humidity moves out.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • ImmigrationChildren, parents are separated at the border. Here's what we know.
  • Virginia: Richmond school drops Confederate name in favor of Obama.
  • Minnesota: Grieving family heartbroken when deceased student is left out of yearbook.
  • Maine: Bus line employee tells passengers they have to be Americans to ride.
  • Opioids: Opioid addiction drugs severely underutilized, study finds.

POLITICS:

  • ImmigrationChildren, parents are separated at the border. Here's what we know.
  • Jeff Sessions: Former prosecutors call on Sessions to end border 'zero tolerance'.
  • Space Force: Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'.
  • Joshua Schulte: Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking classified information.
  • United Nations: US expected to disengage from UN's Human Rights Council.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • XXXTentacion: Rapper shot dead in Florida, police say.
  • Dr. Dre: Hip-hop icon reportedly making movie about Motown legend Marvin Gaye.
  • MTV: See all the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

SPORTS:

  • Rob Gronkowski: Report says Patriots talked to Lions, 3 other teams about trade for star tight end.
  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers beat White Sox 3-1 for 5th straight win.
  • World Cup: Harry Kane the hero as England scrapes past Tunisia.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.