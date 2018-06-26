TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 26, 2018

News

  • Debbie Stabenow: SNAP to hold rally outside Debbie Stabenow's Detroit office demanding 'food is a human right'.
  • Travel Ban: Supreme Court upholds Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.
LOCAL

  • Ford Fireworks: Watch the replay of the fireworks show.
  • Spiders: Poisonous brown recluse spider found in 10 Michigan counties.
  • Battle Creek: 3 boys charged with sexually assaulting 2 younger boys in garage.
  • Flat Rock: Man to be arraigned in double murder; grandparents' bodies were found by boy.
  • Roseville: Man in critical condition after vehicle crash, being struck by another vehicle on I-94 at 12 Mile.
  • Southwest Detroit: Video shows car run down woman outside VFW.
  • Downtown Detroit: Detroit police execute successful security plan for 2018 Ford Fireworks.
  • Help Me Hank: Owner of Macomb County limo company accused in federal drug investigation.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tesla: Electric vehicle maker testing 'Mad Max' autopilot mode.
  • San Francisco: Internet mocks 'Permit Patty' over black girl selling water.
  • Hawaii: For 5 days in a row, Kilauea explosions had force of 5.3 magnitude.
  • Northern CaliforniaAt least 10,500 acres burned by wildfires.
  • Indiana: Child fires loaded gun found in a couch at IKEA.

POLITICS:

  • Harley-Davidson: Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision.
  • Elections: Tuesday's primaries test Trump's endorsement power.
  • Maxine Waters: Representative says she believes in peaceful protests.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kanye West: Rapper opens up in new interview with NYT.
  • Heather Locklear: Authorities respond to medical call at actress's home a day after arrest.
  • Sean Spicer: Former Trump press secretary developing TV show.

SPORTS:

  • Ken Daniels: Red Wings TV announcer creates Jamie Daniels Foundation to fight opioid abuse.
  • Detroit Tigers: Jose Iglesias, Leonys Martin sworn in as U.S. citizens at Comerica Park.
  • 2018 NHL Draft: Here's who the Red Wings picked.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

