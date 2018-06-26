TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Debbie Stabenow: SNAP to hold rally outside Debbie Stabenow's Detroit office demanding 'food is a human right'.
- Travel Ban: Supreme Court upholds Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.
- Weather: Rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday night.
- Downtown Detroit: Detroit police execute successful security plan for 2018 Ford Fireworks.
LOCAL:
- Ford Fireworks: Watch the replay of the fireworks show.
- Spiders: Poisonous brown recluse spider found in 10 Michigan counties.
- Battle Creek: 3 boys charged with sexually assaulting 2 younger boys in garage.
- Flat Rock: Man to be arraigned in double murder; grandparents' bodies were found by boy.
- Roseville: Man in critical condition after vehicle crash, being struck by another vehicle on I-94 at 12 Mile.
- Southwest Detroit: Video shows car run down woman outside VFW.
- Help Me Hank: Owner of Macomb County limo company accused in federal drug investigation.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tesla: Electric vehicle maker testing 'Mad Max' autopilot mode.
- San Francisco: Internet mocks 'Permit Patty' over black girl selling water.
- Hawaii: For 5 days in a row, Kilauea explosions had force of 5.3 magnitude.
- Northern California: At least 10,500 acres burned by wildfires.
- Indiana: Child fires loaded gun found in a couch at IKEA.
POLITICS:
- Harley-Davidson: Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision.
- Elections: Tuesday's primaries test Trump's endorsement power.
- Maxine Waters: Representative says she believes in peaceful protests.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kanye West: Rapper opens up in new interview with NYT.
- Heather Locklear: Authorities respond to medical call at actress's home a day after arrest.
- Sean Spicer: Former Trump press secretary developing TV show.
SPORTS:
- Ken Daniels: Red Wings TV announcer creates Jamie Daniels Foundation to fight opioid abuse.
- Detroit Tigers: Jose Iglesias, Leonys Martin sworn in as U.S. citizens at Comerica Park.
- 2018 NHL Draft: Here's who the Red Wings picked.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
