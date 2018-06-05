TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Rochester Hills: Family blames 'pill pushing' doctor for overdose death of 28-year-old woman.
- Marijuana: Recreational marijuana proposal deadline is Tuesday for Michigan lawmakers.
- Miss America: Organization dropping swimsuit competition.
- Detroit Pistons: Report says Detroit Pistons continuing talks with 3 head coaching candidates.
LOCAL:
- Berkley: SUV slams into doctor's office along Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road.
- Petosky: Man bled to death on roof after breaking into home, police say.
- Detroit: Coney Island restaurant employee due in court for customer's shooting.
- Port Huron Township: Man pleads guilty to eight sexual abuse charges.
- Michigan State University: Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday.
- Weather: Couple of cool days on the way.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: 9,900 earthquakes hit Hawaii Island in last 30 days.
- Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood mogul due in court to enter plea in rape, sexual assault charges.
- Twitter: Social media company is joining the S&P 500.
- Arizona: DNA, shoe leather help police identify killer of 6.
POLITICS:
- Primaries: Eight states voting today, including California.
- Philadelphia Eagles: Trump calls off event for NFL's Eagles, cites anthem dispute.
- Department of Justice: Former DIA officer charged with attempting to send info to China.
- Mueller: Special counsel accuses Manafort of witness tampering.
- North Korea: Democrats warn Trump on North Korea deal.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ariana Grande: Singer talks about her PTSD after Manchester attack.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Report says Detroit Pistons continuing talks with 3 head coaching candidates.
- Matthew Stafford: 4 Detroit athletes among highest-paid in the world.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
