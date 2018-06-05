TOP STORIES Tuesday, June 5, 2018

News

  • Rochester Hills: Family blames 'pill pushing' doctor for overdose death of 28-year-old woman.
  • Marijuana: Recreational marijuana proposal deadline is Tuesday for Michigan lawmakers.
  • Miss America: Organization dropping swimsuit competition.
  • Detroit Pistons: Report says Detroit Pistons continuing talks with 3 head coaching candidates.

LOCAL

  • Berkley: SUV slams into doctor's office along Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road.
  • Petosky: Man bled to death on roof after breaking into home, police say.
  • Detroit: Coney Island restaurant employee due in court for customer's shooting.
  • Port Huron Township: Man pleads guilty to eight sexual abuse charges.
  • Michigan State University: Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday.
  • WeatherCouple of cool days on the way.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: 9,900 earthquakes hit Hawaii Island in last 30 days.
  • TwitterSocial media company is joining the S&P 500.
  • Arizona: DNA, shoe leather help police identify killer of 6.

POLITICS:

  • Primaries: Eight states voting today, including California.
  • Philadelphia Eagles: Trump calls off event for NFL's Eagles, cites anthem dispute.
  • Department of Justice: Former DIA officer charged with attempting to send info to China.
  • Mueller: Special counsel accuses Manafort of witness tampering.
  • North Korea: Democrats warn Trump on North Korea deal.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ariana Grande: Singer talks about her PTSD after Manchester attack.

SPORTS:

  • Matthew Stafford: 4 Detroit athletes among highest-paid in the world.
ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

