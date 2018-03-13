News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 13, 2018

By Brian Newlin

  • Grosse Pointe Shores: Police believe man pulled over bought MSP car, illegally modified it.
  • Rex TillersonPres. Trump replacing Secretary of State with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
  • Texas: Deadly package bombings likely connected; Austin on edge.
  • Missing: Dearborn woman might have left home to volunteer at Detroit shelter.

  • Detroit's West Side: Stolen van used in liquor store smash-and-grab robbery.
  • Downtown Detroit: Angry customer refuses to leave McDonald's drive-thru line after order issue.
  • Franklin: Business owners demand answers after chemical concerns close Franklin Village Plaza.
  • I-94: 5 miles of I-94 in Detroit to close in both directions this weekend.
  • Sterling Heights: Shelby Township man accused of making threat to shoot up Lakeside Mall.
  • Novi: High school students ready to participate in national walkout over guns.
  • WeatherLight snow with temps in the 20s.

  • Idaho: Science teacher fed live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students, deputies say.
  • Student Walkout: Here's what to know about the #ENOUGH National School Walkout on March 14.
  • UFOs: Video shows Navy jet's encounter with a UFO, group says.
  • Charles MansonJudge decides grandson will get cult leader's body.

  • PennsylvaniaElection Results for special election on March 13, 2018.
  • ICE: Spokesman resigns, slams Trump administration's falsehoods.
  • Hillary ClintonFormer presidential candidate says US does 'not deserve' Trump.
  • Betsy DeVosEducation secretary struggles to answer basic questions about schools in her home state.

  • Craig Mack: Former Bad Boy Records rapper dies at 46.
  • O.J. SimpsonFormer NFL star described hypothetical murder in 2006 TV confession.
  • Lynda Carter: Actress recounts alleged harassment on 'Wonder Woman' TV show set.

  • Detroit LionsLatest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
  • Venus Williams: Tennis star beats sister Serena in Indian Wells.
  • Women's NCAAs: UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss. State top seeds in women's NCAAs.

