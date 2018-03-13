TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Grosse Pointe Shores: Police believe man pulled over bought MSP car, illegally modified it.
- Rex Tillerson: Pres. Trump replacing Secretary of State with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
- Texas: Deadly package bombings likely connected; Austin on edge.
- Missing: Dearborn woman might have left home to volunteer at Detroit shelter.
LOCAL:
- Grosse Pointe Shores: Police believe man pulled over bought MSP car, illegally modified it.
- Missing: Dearborn woman might have left home to volunteer at Detroit shelter.
- Detroit's West Side: Stolen van used in liquor store smash-and-grab robbery.
- Downtown Detroit: Angry customer refuses to leave McDonald's drive-thru line after order issue.
- Franklin: Business owners demand answers after chemical concerns close Franklin Village Plaza.
- I-94: 5 miles of I-94 in Detroit to close in both directions this weekend.
- Sterling Heights: Shelby Township man accused of making threat to shoot up Lakeside Mall.
- Novi: High school students ready to participate in national walkout over guns.
- Weather: Light snow with temps in the 20s.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: Deadly package bombings likely connected; Austin on edge.
- Idaho: Science teacher fed live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students, deputies say.
- Student Walkout: Here's what to know about the #ENOUGH National School Walkout on March 14.
- UFOs: Video shows Navy jet's encounter with a UFO, group says.
- Charles Manson: Judge decides grandson will get cult leader's body.
POLITICS:
- Rex Tillerson: Pres. Trump replacing Secretary of State with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
- Pennsylvania: Election Results for special election on March 13, 2018.
- ICE: Spokesman resigns, slams Trump administration's falsehoods.
- Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate says US does 'not deserve' Trump.
- Betsy DeVos: Education secretary struggles to answer basic questions about schools in her home state.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Craig Mack: Former Bad Boy Records rapper dies at 46.
- O.J. Simpson: Former NFL star described hypothetical murder in 2006 TV confession.
- Lynda Carter: Actress recounts alleged harassment on 'Wonder Woman' TV show set.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- Venus Williams: Tennis star beats sister Serena in Indian Wells.
- Women's NCAAs: UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss. State top seeds in women's NCAAs.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.