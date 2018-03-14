TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Student Walkout: Michigan students protest gun violence in national school walkout.
- Detroit Metro Airport: Airplane passengers help save man's life before flight from Detroit to Orlando takes off.
- Boyne: Michigan-based company to assume outright ownership of 6 ski resorts.
- Troy: City to get police cat after hitting Twitter goal.
- Karen Spranger: Officials claim glitch at Macomb County courts caused by Clerk Karen Spranger maxing out credit card.
- Whitmore Lake: School district closed Wednesday due to threat of violence.
- Sterling Heights: Shelby Township man accused of making threat to shoot up Lakeside Mall.
- Novi: High school students ready to participate in national walkout over guns.
- Weather: Cold start Wednesday, some sunshine later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Student Walkout: Live coverage of the National School Walkout to honor victims, protest gun violence.
- Stephen Hawking: Renowned scientist dies at 76.
- Recall: Ford recalls nearly 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose.
- California: Teacher accidentally fires gun during safety lesson, injuring 3 students, police say.
- Walmart: Retailer to bring online grocery delivery to 100 cities.
POLITICS:
- Student Walkout: A generation shaped by gun violence plans to make itself heard.
- Pennsylvania: Election Results for special election on March 13, 2018.
- Gina Haspel: Trump's CIA pick reportedly ran 'black site' prison.
- Rex Tillerson: Inside Tillerson's final days as secretary of state.
- Gun Violence: Activists place thousands of shoes on Capitol lawn in gun death memorial.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fox News: Family of slain Democratic staffer sues network.
- Stephen Hawking: Tributes flood in as world remembers renowned scientist.
- HBO: Exec apologizes for 'poor choice of words'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: NFL Free Agency rumor mill.
- March Madness: Michigan State hopes Bridges attacks defense in NCAA Tournament.
- Tiger Woods: Golf star offers 'compelling' story, PGA says.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
