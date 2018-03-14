News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 14, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Student Walkout: Live coverage of the National School Walkout to honor victims, protest gun violence.
  • Stephen Hawking: Renowned scientist dies at 76.
  • Detroit Metro Airport: Airplane passengers help save man's life before flight from Detroit to Orlando takes off.
  • Boyne: Michigan-based company to assume outright ownership of 6 ski resorts.

LOCAL

  • Student Walkout: Michigan students protest gun violence in national school walkout.
  • Detroit Metro Airport: Airplane passengers help save man's life before flight from Detroit to Orlando takes off.
  • Boyne: Michigan-based company to assume outright ownership of 6 ski resorts.
  • Troy: City to get police cat after hitting Twitter goal.
  • Karen Spranger: Officials claim glitch at Macomb County courts caused by Clerk Karen Spranger maxing out credit card.
  • Whitmore Lake: School district closed Wednesday due to threat of violence.
  • Sterling Heights: Shelby Township man accused of making threat to shoot up Lakeside Mall.
  • Novi: High school students ready to participate in national walkout over guns.
  • WeatherCold start Wednesday, some sunshine later.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Student Walkout: Live coverage of the National School Walkout to honor victims, protest gun violence.
  • Stephen Hawking: Renowned scientist dies at 76.
  • Recall: Ford recalls nearly 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose.
  • California: Teacher accidentally fires gun during safety lesson, injuring 3 students, police say.
  • WalmartRetailer to bring online grocery delivery to 100 cities.

POLITICS:

  • Student Walkout: A generation shaped by gun violence plans to make itself heard.
  • PennsylvaniaElection Results for special election on March 13, 2018.
  • Gina Haspel: Trump's CIA pick reportedly ran 'black site' prison.
  • Rex TillersonInside Tillerson's final days as secretary of state.
  • Gun ViolenceActivists place thousands of shoes on Capitol lawn in gun death memorial.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Fox News: Family of slain Democratic staffer sues network.
  • Stephen HawkingTributes flood in as world remembers renowned scientist.
  • HBO: Exec apologizes for 'poor choice of words'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit LionsNFL Free Agency rumor mill.
  • March Madness: Michigan State hopes Bridges attacks defense in NCAA Tournament.
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star offers 'compelling' story, PGA says.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.