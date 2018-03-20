TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Maryland: Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school.
- Paw Paw: 15-year-old who made threat against Michigan high school confessed plan to parents.
- Eastern Michigan University: EMU to cut 4 sports teams following spring semester.
- Texas: Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin blasts, FBI says.
LOCAL:
- Larry Nassar: Former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine thought Nassar abuse victims were lying.
- Detroit: Vehicle crashes into tree, bursts into flames on Warwick Avenue in Detroit; driver killed.
- Southgate: Mother charged after baby left in car at Sam's Club.
- Eastpointe: Man found dead inside house after fire.
- Detroit: 2 masked men wanted in connection with deadly shooting of Detroit auto repair shop owner.
- Weather: Spring starts today, but winter weather persists.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Georgia: Mysterious 'sea creature' found on beach.
- Florida: Woman accused of gouging mother's eyes out and killing her after smoking laced weed.
- San Antonio: 1 injured in package explosion at FedEx facility.
POLITICS:
- Opioids: Trump proposes 'large-scale' ad campaign to combat opioids.
- London: Russian diplomats expelled from UK head back to Moscow.
- Nicolas Sarkozy: Former French President questioned over campaign financing.
- Cambridge Analytica: Company responds after CEO filmed.
- Michigan: Governor candidate El-Sayed asks for ruling on eligibility.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- London: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal wedding cake details.
- Harvey Weinstein: Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy, nullifies employee NDAs.
- Cirque du Soleil: Performer dies after fall in Florida.
SPORTS:
- NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- Central Michigan: Women's basketball upsets Ohio State, advances to their first ever Sweet 16.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
