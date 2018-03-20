News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Maryland: Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school.
  • Paw Paw: 15-year-old who made threat against Michigan high school confessed plan to parents.
  • Eastern Michigan University: EMU to cut 4 sports teams following spring semester.
  • TexasExplosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin blasts, FBI says.

LOCAL

  • Eastern Michigan University: EMU to cut 4 sports teams following spring semester.
  • Paw Paw: 15-year-old who made threat against Michigan high school confessed plan to parents.
  • Larry Nassar: Former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine thought Nassar abuse victims were lying.
  • Detroit: Vehicle crashes into tree, bursts into flames on Warwick Avenue in Detroit; driver killed.
  • Southgate: Mother charged after baby left in car at Sam's Club.
  • Eastpointe: Man found dead inside house after fire.
  • Detroit: 2 masked men wanted in connection with deadly shooting of Detroit auto repair shop owner.
  • WeatherSpring starts today, but winter weather persists.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Maryland: Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school.
  • TexasExplosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin blasts, FBI says.
  • Georgia: Mysterious 'sea creature' found on beach.
  • Florida: Woman accused of gouging mother's eyes out and killing her after smoking laced weed.
  • San Antonio: 1 injured in package explosion at FedEx facility.

POLITICS:

  • OpioidsTrump proposes 'large-scale' ad campaign to combat opioids.
  • LondonRussian diplomats expelled from UK head back to Moscow.
  • Nicolas Sarkozy: Former French President questioned over campaign financing.
  • Cambridge AnalyticaCompany responds after CEO filmed.
  • Michigan: Governor candidate El-Sayed asks for ruling on eligibility.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • LondonMeghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal wedding cake details.
  • Harvey Weinstein: Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy, nullifies employee NDAs.
  • Cirque du Soleil: Performer dies after fall in Florida.

SPORTS:

