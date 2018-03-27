TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Nassar's former boss at MSU charged with neglect, criminal sexual conduct.
- Detroit: 2 young children found alone in motel after shooting; police search for parents.
- Trump: Two more lawyers decline to join president's legal team.
- Missaukee County: Bodies of missing Michigan couple possibly found.
LOCAL:
- MSU: Special prosecutor to give update on Michigan State University investigation.
- Missaukee County: Bodies of missing Michigan couple possibly found.
- Troy: Former city manager due in court for domestic assault case.
- Pontiac: Apartment building fire displaces 20 people; 4 rescued.
- Grosse Pointe: Detroit firefighters called to help battle multi-house fire.
- St. Clair Shores: Police search for man breaking into homes in middle of day.
- Karen Spranger: Macomb County Clerk allegedly kicked employee; 2 criminal investigations opened today.
- Weather: Steady rain Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Massachusetts: Texas couple arrested after large cache of weapons found in hotel room, police say.
- Vaccines: Autistic children, younger siblings less likely to be fully vaccinated, report says.
- Elon Musk: Does Elon Musk have an answer to the housing shortage?
- Facebook: How the social media company was able to siphon off phone call and text logs.
- Miguel Perez: US veteran didn't realize he'd been deported to Mexico.
POLITICS:
- Stormy Daniels: Daniels lawyers, Cohen trade barbs over alleged threat.
- Brexit: Britain to leave EU on March 29, 2019; how language has changed.
- Kim Jong Un: Why would North Korean leader make secret trip to China?
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO won't appear before UK lawmakers.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Pakistan: Meet Pakistan's first transgender news anchor.
- Stranger Things: What to expect in Season 3.
- The Voice!: Detroiter Gary Edwards makes it on The Voice!
SPORTS:
- Odell Beckham Jr.: Latest news and buzz around Giants star.
- University of Detroit Mercy: UDM parts ways with head basketball coach Bacari Alexander.
- Zeke Upshaw: Grand Rapids Drive player dies after collapsing during game.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
