TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 27, 2018

  • Larry Nassar: Nassar's former boss at MSU charged with neglect, criminal sexual conduct.
  • Detroit: 2 young children found alone in motel after shooting; police search for parents.
  • TrumpTwo more lawyers decline to join president's legal team.
  • Missaukee County: Bodies of missing Michigan couple possibly found.

  • Larry Nassar: Nassar's former boss at MSU charged with neglect, criminal sexual conduct.
  • MSU: Special prosecutor to give update on Michigan State University investigation.
  • Detroit: 2 young children found alone in motel after shooting; police search for parents.
  • Missaukee County: Bodies of missing Michigan couple possibly found.
  • Troy: Former city manager due in court for domestic assault case.
  • Pontiac: Apartment building fire displaces 20 people; 4 rescued.
  • Grosse Pointe: Detroit firefighters called to help battle multi-house fire.
  • St. Clair Shores: Police search for man breaking into homes in middle of day.
  • Karen Spranger: Macomb County Clerk allegedly kicked employee; 2 criminal investigations opened today.
  • WeatherSteady rain Tuesday.

  • MassachusettsTexas couple arrested after large cache of weapons found in hotel room, police say.
  • Vaccines: Autistic children, younger siblings less likely to be fully vaccinated, report says.
  • Elon Musk: Does Elon Musk have an answer to the housing shortage?
  • Facebook: How the social media company was able to siphon off phone call and text logs.
  • Miguel Perez: US veteran didn't realize he'd been deported to Mexico.

  • TrumpTwo more lawyers decline to join president's legal team.
  • Stormy Daniels: Daniels lawyers, Cohen trade barbs over alleged threat.
  • BrexitBritain to leave EU on March 29, 2019; how language has changed.
  • Kim Jong UnWhy would North Korean leader make secret trip to China?
  • Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO won't appear before UK lawmakers.

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

