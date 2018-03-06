TOP STORIES Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Cedar Point: What's new in 2018.
- Clinton Township: Chippewa Valley High School student faces threat of terrorism charge.
- Livonia: Video shows alleged abuse of elderly man at nursing home.
- Florida: Middle school teacher secretly ran white supremacist podcast, says it was satire.
LOCAL:
- Vaccines: Michigan mother back in court Tuesday for vaccination case.
- Allen Park: Sentencing for attempted carjacking expected today.
- Detroit's East Side: 4-year-old boy in serious condition after being struck by vehicle.
- Lansing: Woman's fall at holiday party reaches Michigan Supreme Court.
- Michigan State University: Police make several arrests during Richard Spencer protests.
- Weather: Snow Tuesday morning.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Illinois: Daycare workers gave toddlers melatonin-laced gummy bears for nap time, police say.
- Oklahoma: Teachers consider strike over pay.
- West Virginia: Parents find ways for kids to fill days during teacher strike.
- Turpin Children: Yo-Yo Ma plays private show for siblings previously held captive.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says there's no chaos in White House, 'only great energy'.
- Gun Control: White House continues to delay gun proposals amid uncertainty.
- Sam Nunberg: Former Trump aide to refuse grand jury subpoena.
- Texas: What to look for in tonight's primary.
- Rick Snyder: Michigan governor set to sign bill to hike fees to upgrade 911 system.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Yo-Yo Ma: Celebrated cellist plays private show for Turpin children.
- Russ Solomon: Tower Records founder dead at 92.
SPORTS:
- Joe Barksdale: NFL player from Detroit shares story of his long battle with depression.
- AP Top 25: Michigan Wolverines move up to 7th; Spartans drop to 4th.
- Michigan Basketball: Michigan beats Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
