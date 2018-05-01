TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Red Flag Warning issued in Metro Detroit Tuesday.
- Riley Township: Neighbor charged after woman killed by stray bullet during target practice.
- Great Lakes: Study finds Great Lakes water, beer have varying levels of plastic particles.
- Economy: Milestone tied for second-longest US economic expansion.
LOCAL:
- Macomb Township: Officials request removal of Dino Bucci from board of trustees.
- Shelby Township: Man due in court for charges in wife's murder.
- Ecorse: Man due in court for hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy.
- Shelby Township: Court hearing today for Shelby Township man accused of Lakeside Mall shooting threat.
- Detroit: 2 people shot at Detroit bank, 1 in temporary serious condition.
- Joe Louis Arena: Seats to be sold starting today.
- Warren: Woman wakes up to find armed robber wearing ski mask inside her home.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Economy: Milestone tied for second-longest US economic expansion.
- Panasonic: Company agrees to pay $280 million for anti-bribery violations.
- Tijuana: A few migrants from caravan begin asylum process with US.
- Arizona: Teachers vow they 'will be back at the Capitol'.
- Parkland: Shooting victim's father sues former school resource officer, others.
POLITICS:
- Montana: Trump-Tester feud draws attention to Montana Senate race.
- Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM defends Iran nuclear claims in face of criticism.
- Robert Mueller: Trump slams 'disgraceful' leak of Mueller questions.
- Michelle Wolf: Comedian 'very happy' with WHCA performance despite backlash.
- Trump: At White House, Trump vents at Merkel, asks for advice on Putin.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ashley Judd: Actress' suit claims Weinstein 'torpedoed' career.
- Aidy Bryant: 'SNL' star gets married.
- Avengers: Infinity War: Superhero movie has record-setting opening.
SPORTS:
- Matt Millen: Former Detroit Lions president battling amyloidosis, may need heart transplant.
- Nashville: Predators honor Waffle House hero.
- Rodrigo Koxa: Brazilian sets record for biggest wave ever surfed.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
