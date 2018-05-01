TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 1, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Riley Township: Neighbor charged after woman killed by stray bullet during target practice.
  • Macomb Township: Officials request removal of Dino Bucci from board of trustees.
  • Shelby Township: Man due in court for charges in wife's murder.
  • Ecorse: Man due in court for hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy.
  • Shelby Township: Court hearing today for Shelby Township man accused of Lakeside Mall shooting threat.
  • Detroit: 2 people shot at Detroit bank, 1 in temporary serious condition.
  • Joe Louis Arena: Seats to be sold starting today.
  • Warren: Woman wakes up to find armed robber wearing ski mask inside her home.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Panasonic: Company agrees to pay $280 million for anti-bribery violations.
  • TijuanaA few migrants from caravan begin asylum process with US.
  • Arizona: Teachers vow they 'will be back at the Capitol'.
  • Parkland: Shooting victim's father sues former school resource officer, others.

POLITICS:

  • MontanaTrump-Tester feud draws attention to Montana Senate race.
  • Benjamin NetanyahuIsraeli PM defends Iran nuclear claims in face of criticism.
  • Robert Mueller: Trump slams 'disgraceful' leak of Mueller questions.
  • Michelle Wolf: Comedian 'very happy' with WHCA performance despite backlash.
  • Trump: At White House, Trump vents at Merkel, asks for advice on Putin.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Matt Millen: Former Detroit Lions president battling amyloidosis, may need heart transplant.
  • Nashville: Predators honor Waffle House hero.
  • Rodrigo Koxa: Brazilian sets record for biggest wave ever surfed.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

