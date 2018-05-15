TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: 2 men accused of kidnapping several Uber, Lyft drivers at gunpoint in Detroit, demanding ransoms.
- Ann Arbor: Man shot on campus of University of Michigan Monday night.
- Melania Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after kidney surgery, President says.
- NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons need a miracle to keep first-round pick.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: 2 men accused of kidnapping several Uber, Lyft drivers at gunpoint in Detroit, demanding ransoms.
- Detroit's West Side: Gas station clerk charged in deadly shooting.
- Royal Oak: Video shows moments before man is fatally shot by police officer.
- Ann Arbor: Man shot on campus of University of Michigan Monday night.
- Chesterfield Township: Reward offered for missing bearded dragon last seen in Chesterfield Township.
- Bay City: Viral video shows son peeing while man proposes to girlfriend in Michigan.
- Weather: Rain continues Tuesday morning with flooding in some areas.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Astronomy: Asteroid set to narrowly miss Earth Tuesday.
- Education: Most teachers spend personal money on supplied, study shows.
- Charlottesville: Couple who survived car attack get married.
- Hawaii: Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt health warning.
- Louisiana: Death of black man during arrest ruled homicide.
POLITICS:
- Melania Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after kidney surgery, President says.
- Idaho: Woman hopes to become first Native American governor.
- Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader pays tribute to McCain following Arizona visit.
- John McCain: Senate Republicans blast White House over staffer's McCain comments.
- Israel: More than 2,700 people injured in conflicts between Palestinians, Israeli army, officials say.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bohemian Rhapsody: Watch the first trailer for Queen, Freddie Mercury movie.
- Salma Hayek: Actress says pay equality is 'going to take a while'.
- Peanuts: Sony is buying a stake in Snoopy.
SPORTS:
- NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons need a miracle to keep first-round pick.
- Gambling: Supreme Court strikes down federal anti sports gambling law.
- Matt Millen: Ex-Lions president, battling illness, reflects on his tenure in Detroit.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.