News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 15, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: 2 men accused of kidnapping several Uber, Lyft drivers at gunpoint in Detroit, demanding ransoms.
  • Ann Arbor: Man shot on campus of University of Michigan Monday night.
  • Melania Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after kidney surgery, President says.
  • NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons need a miracle to keep first-round pick.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 2 men accused of kidnapping several Uber, Lyft drivers at gunpoint in Detroit, demanding ransoms.
  • Detroit's West Side: Gas station clerk charged in deadly shooting.
  • Royal Oak: Video shows moments before man is fatally shot by police officer.
  • Ann Arbor: Man shot on campus of University of Michigan Monday night.
  • Chesterfield Township: Reward offered for missing bearded dragon last seen in Chesterfield Township.
  • Bay City: Viral video shows son peeing while man proposes to girlfriend in Michigan.
  • WeatherRain continues Tuesday morning with flooding in some areas.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • AstronomyAsteroid set to narrowly miss Earth Tuesday.
  • Education: Most teachers spend personal money on supplied, study shows.
  • Charlottesville: Couple who survived car attack get married.
  • Hawaii: Dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide prompt health warning.
  • Louisiana: Death of black man during arrest ruled homicide.

POLITICS:

  • Melania Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after kidney surgery, President says.
  • Idaho: Woman hopes to become first Native American governor.
  • Mitch McConnellSenate majority leader pays tribute to McCain following Arizona visit.
  • John McCain: Senate Republicans blast White House over staffer's McCain comments.
  • Israel: More than 2,700 people injured in conflicts between Palestinians, Israeli army, officials say.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bohemian Rhapsody: Watch the first trailer for Queen, Freddie Mercury movie.
  • Salma Hayek: Actress says pay equality is 'going to take a while'.
  • Peanuts: Sony is buying a stake in Snoopy.

SPORTS:

  • NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons need a miracle to keep first-round pick.
  • Gambling: Supreme Court strikes down federal anti sports gambling law.
  • Matt Millen: Ex-Lions president, battling illness, reflects on his tenure in Detroit.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.