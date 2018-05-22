News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 22, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Nestle: Are Nestle's plans to expand its Michigan water bottling business good for the state?
  • Rochester Hills: Man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court.
  • Hawaii: No end in sight for Kilauea eruption.
  • Rosemarie Aquilina: Judge in Larry Nassar case to be keynote speaker at Women in Blue event.

LOCAL

  • Nestle: Are Nestle's plans to expand its Michigan water bottling business good for the state?
  • Hazel Park: 3 kittens found bludgeoned to death on street.
  • Detroit's East Side: Man, woman fatally shot during family dispute.
  • Rochester Hills: Man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court.
  • Oak Park: Stabbing attack on DDOT bus targeted innocent man, police say.
  • Rosemarie Aquilina: Judge in Larry Nassar case to be keynote speaker at Women in Blue event.
  • Rochester Hills: 2 schools closed Tuesday due to mercury level in water.
  • Detroit: City of Detroit closes Coney Island where owner allegedly shot unarmed customer.
  • Missing: Detroit police look for 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday.
  • River Rouge: 3-year-old dies after drive-by shooting.
  • WeatherMore summer heat is on the way.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: No end in sight for Kilauea eruption.
  • Oregon: Teen who started fire that burned 48K acres ordered to pay $36M.
  • FloridaMan climbs playground equipment, yells to kids about where babies come from, police say.
  • NYSE: New York Stock Exchange gets its first woman boss.
  • New York City: NYPD warns of toxic batch of fake weed K2 after overdoses.

POLITICS:

  • FranceStrikes over Macron's reforms cripple public services.
  • Betsy DeVos: Education secretary likely to face school shooting questions on Capitol Hill.
  • Tax Cuts: How businesses are really spending their tax cuts.
  • Elections: Primaries in Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia.
  • Mike Pence: Vice president says North Korea is like Libya only if 'Kim doesn't make a deal'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ariana Grande: Singer sends message year after Manchester bombing.
  • Sony: Company to pay $2.3 billion for music publisher EMI.
  • Mario Batali: Celebrity chef's company to cut all ties with him after allegations lead to police investigation.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Twins overtake Tigers 4-2 behind strong start from Berrios.
  • NHL: Capitals rough up Lightning 3-0 to force Game 7 in East final.
  • Matt Patricia: Lions won't face discipline from league over sex assault allegations.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.