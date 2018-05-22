TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Nestle: Are Nestle's plans to expand its Michigan water bottling business good for the state?
- Hazel Park: 3 kittens found bludgeoned to death on street.
- Detroit's East Side: Man, woman fatally shot during family dispute.
- Rochester Hills: Man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court.
- Oak Park: Stabbing attack on DDOT bus targeted innocent man, police say.
- Rosemarie Aquilina: Judge in Larry Nassar case to be keynote speaker at Women in Blue event.
- Rochester Hills: 2 schools closed Tuesday due to mercury level in water.
- Detroit: City of Detroit closes Coney Island where owner allegedly shot unarmed customer.
- Missing: Detroit police look for 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday.
- River Rouge: 3-year-old dies after drive-by shooting.
- Weather: More summer heat is on the way.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: No end in sight for Kilauea eruption.
- Oregon: Teen who started fire that burned 48K acres ordered to pay $36M.
- Florida: Man climbs playground equipment, yells to kids about where babies come from, police say.
- NYSE: New York Stock Exchange gets its first woman boss.
- New York City: NYPD warns of toxic batch of fake weed K2 after overdoses.
POLITICS:
- France: Strikes over Macron's reforms cripple public services.
- Betsy DeVos: Education secretary likely to face school shooting questions on Capitol Hill.
- Tax Cuts: How businesses are really spending their tax cuts.
- Elections: Primaries in Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia.
- Mike Pence: Vice president says North Korea is like Libya only if 'Kim doesn't make a deal'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ariana Grande: Singer sends message year after Manchester bombing.
- Sony: Company to pay $2.3 billion for music publisher EMI.
- Mario Batali: Celebrity chef's company to cut all ties with him after allegations lead to police investigation.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Twins overtake Tigers 4-2 behind strong start from Berrios.
- NHL: Capitals rough up Lightning 3-0 to force Game 7 in East final.
- Matt Patricia: Lions won't face discipline from league over sex assault allegations.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
