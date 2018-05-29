TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Greektown: 4 shot after argument, 3 in critical condition.
- Weather: Near 90s again with another Air Quality Alert.
- Detroit's West Side: Church broken into for 13th time in last 3 years.
- Online Dating: Studies say online dating lowers self-esteem, increases depression.
LOCAL:
- Southfield: 9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in hotel pool.
- Bloomfield Township: 17-year-old stabbed, robbed, police say.
- Detroit: Police say owner of El Capri Lounge slain by robber who broke in.
- Traffic: I-75 exit ramps to close for 13-mile stretch as part of Rouge Bridge project.
- Oxford: 16-year-old boy drowns while swimming with friends.
- Detroit: 29-year-old woman sexually assaulted after 2 men remove air conditioning to get into home.
- Detroit's West Side: Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old man found fatally shot.
- Pontiac: Officials disarm pipe bomb found on man's front porch.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Starbucks: Stores around the US closing for anti-bias training.
- Santa Fe High School: Students to return to campus after deadly shooting.
- Parkland: New video game outrages Parkland parents.
- Hawaii: More residents told to evacuate to avoid lava.
POLITICS:
- Rudy Giuliani: Former New York City mayor booed at birthday Yankees game.
- Trump: President holds rally in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Mueller: Trump says Mueller team will meddle in midterm elections.
- North Korea: Trump ramps up pressure to get North Korea summit on track.
- Memorial Day: Trump honors fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Solo: A Star Wars Story: Film disappoints at the box office.
- Sesame Street: Popular children's show sues makers of raunchy puppet comedy 'The Happytime Murders'.
- Morgan Freeman: Beloved star accused of sexual misconduct says 'I did not assault women'.
SPORTS:
- NFL: Players are considering sitting out the entire season until Colin Kaepernick is signed.
- Detroit Tigers: McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
