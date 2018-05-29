TOP STORIES Tuesday, May 29, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Greektown: 4 shot after argument, 3 in critical condition.
  • Southfield: 9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in hotel pool.
  • Bloomfield Township: 17-year-old stabbed, robbed, police say.
  • Detroit: Police say owner of El Capri Lounge slain by robber who broke in.
  • Detroit's West Side: Church broken into for 13th time in last 3 years.
  • Traffic: I-75 exit ramps to close for 13-mile stretch as part of Rouge Bridge project.
  • Oxford: 16-year-old boy drowns while swimming with friends.
  • Detroit: 29-year-old woman sexually assaulted after 2 men remove air conditioning to get into home.
  • Detroit's West Side: Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old man found fatally shot.
  • Pontiac: Officials disarm pipe bomb found on man's front porch.
  • WeatherNear 90s again with another Air Quality Alert.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Online Dating: Studies say online dating lowers self-esteem, increases depression.
  • StarbucksStores around the US closing for anti-bias training.
  • Santa Fe High School: Students to return to campus after deadly shooting.
  • Parkland: New video game outrages Parkland parents.
  • Hawaii: More residents told to evacuate to avoid lava.

POLITICS:

  • Rudy GiulianiFormer New York City mayor booed at birthday Yankees game.
  • Trump: President holds rally in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Mueller: Trump says Mueller team will meddle in midterm elections.
  • North Korea: Trump ramps up pressure to get North Korea summit on track.
  • Memorial Day: Trump honors fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Solo: A Star Wars StoryFilm disappoints at the box office.
  • Sesame Street: Popular children's show sues makers of raunchy puppet comedy 'The Happytime Murders'.
  • Morgan Freeman: Beloved star accused of sexual misconduct says 'I did not assault women'.

SPORTS:

  • NFL: Players are considering sitting out the entire season until Colin Kaepernick is signed.
  • Detroit Tigers: McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels.
  • Rudy GiulianiFormer New York City mayor booed at birthday Yankees game.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

