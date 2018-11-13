TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Rochester Hills: Man to spend 4-10 years in prison for firing gun at lost teen asking for directions.
- Defenders: FBI works to lock up Michigan man believed to be mass shooting threat despite no serious crimes.
- Radio: 'The Breeze' replaces Detroit's 98.7 AMP radio station in format switch.
- CNN: Network sues President Trump, top White House aides for barring reporter Jim Acosta.
LOCAL:
- Rochester Hills: Man to spend 4-10 years in prison for firing gun at lost teen asking for directions.
- Radio: 'The Breeze' replaces Detroit's 98.7 AMP radio station in format switch.
- Defenders: FBI works to lock up Michigan man believed to be mass shooting threat despite no serious crimes.
- Troy: Man accused of beating aunt to death.
- River Rouge: International Precast Solutions building catches fire.
- Ann Arbor: MD Bagel Fragel given short notice to close shop.
- Eastpointe: 28-year-old woman charged in connection with Eastpointe fire that left 3 children dead.
- Happy's Pizza: Restaurant chain denies claim of racial discrimination by Lions great Lem Barney.
- Weather: 1-2 inches of fresh snow coating parts of area.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Salmonella: Salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products; 6 cases reported in Michigan.
- UFOs: Airline pilots spot UFOs off coast of Ireland, according to report.
- California: Wildfire victims detail their harrowing stories of survival.
- El Chapo: 'El Chapo' trial to begin under unprecedented security measures.
- Health: Cancer now leading cause of death in many US counties.
POLITICS:
- CNN: Network sues President Trump, top White House aides for barring reporter Jim Acosta.
- Kirstjen Nielsen: Secretary of homeland security could be asked to resign soon, officials predict.
- Matthew Whitaker: DOJ opinion defending Whitaker appointment expected.
- Prison Reform: Senators, Kushner prepare to launch sentencing overhaul push in lame duck session.
- China: US, China reportedly resume trade talks ahead of Trump, Xi meeting.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Stan Lee: Marvel Comics visionary dead at 95.
- CNN: Network sues President Trump, top White House aides for barring reporter Jim Acosta
- Radio: 'The Breeze' replaces Detroit's 98.7 AMP radio station in format switch.
SPORTS:
- Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
- Detroit Lions: Michigan family 'divorces' Detroit Lions to spare daughters years of disappointment.
- Bob Quinn: Where in the world is Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn?
JOBS:
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.