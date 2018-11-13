TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 13, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Troy: Man accused of beating aunt to death.
  • River Rouge: International Precast Solutions building catches fire.
  • Ann Arbor: MD Bagel Fragel given short notice to close shop.
  • Eastpointe: 28-year-old woman charged in connection with Eastpointe fire that left 3 children dead.
  • Happy's Pizza: Restaurant chain denies claim of racial discrimination by Lions great Lem Barney.
  • Weather1-2 inches of fresh snow coating parts of area.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • SalmonellaSalmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products; 6 cases reported in Michigan.
  • UFOs: Airline pilots spot UFOs off coast of Ireland, according to report.
  • CaliforniaWildfire victims detail their harrowing stories of survival.
  • El Chapo: 'El Chapo' trial to begin under unprecedented security measures.
  • HealthCancer now leading cause of death in many US counties.

POLITICS:

  • CNN: Network sues President Trump, top White House aides for barring reporter Jim Acosta.
  • Kirstjen NielsenSecretary of homeland security could be asked to resign soon, officials predict.
  • Matthew Whitaker: DOJ opinion defending Whitaker appointment expected.
  • Prison Reform: Senators, Kushner prepare to launch sentencing overhaul push in lame duck session.
  • China: US, China reportedly resume trade talks ahead of Trump, Xi meeting.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Stan Lee: Marvel Comics visionary dead at 95.
SPORTS:

  • Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
  • Detroit Lions: Michigan family 'divorces' Detroit Lions to spare daughters years of disappointment.
  • Bob Quinn: Where in the world is Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn?

JOBS: 

  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.

