News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • General Motors: Employee buyout deadline passes; layoffs now expected.
  • Northern CaliforniaRain in wildfire-scarred California will end the fire threat; residents prepare for flooding, mudflows.
  • Immigration: Judge blocks Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross border illegally.
  • Ivanka Trump: First daughter used personal account for emails about government business, according to report.

LOCAL

  • General Motors: Employee buyout deadline passes; layoffs now expected.
  • HowellHunter stuck dangling from treestand rescued in Michigan's Pinckney Recreation Area.
  • Catholic ChurchDetroit priest opens up about Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal.
  • Harper Woods: BB gun-wielding vandals damage 2 dozen vehicles, police say.
  • Marijuana: Here's when it officially becomes legal, what happens next.
  • Bath Township: Police identify Michigan man fatally shot while hunting deer.
  • Mike Duggan: Lawsuit accuses Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan of not living in city.
  • WeatherLight snow Tuesday morning, another coating Wednesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Northern CaliforniaRain in wildfire-scarred California will end the fire threat; residents prepare for flooding, mudflows.
  • El SalvadorEl Salvador navy seizes record 6.3 metric tons of cocaine.
  • Chicago: Gunman kills 3 at Chicago hospital.
  • ColoradoChris Watts sentenced to life in prison in killing of daughters, pregnant wife.
  • Gun Violence: Holiday week starts with 4 fatal shootings in 4 states.

POLITICS:

  • Immigration: Judge blocks Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross border illegally.
  • Ivanka Trump: First daughter used personal account for emails about government business, according to report.
  • James ClapperFormer director of national intelligence calls Trump's criticism of bin Laden raid 'complete ignorance'.
  • US Border: Trump expected to give troops authority to protect border personnel.
  • Mueller: Special counsel says Whitaker appointment has no impact in ongoing subpoena fight.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Mandy MooreActress marries Taylor Goldsmith.
  • Sharon Tate: Actress's wedding dress sells at auction for $56,000.
  • Stan Lee: Stan Lee tribute being planned.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State.
  • Michigan State: Michigan State basketball ties biggest win ever, 101-33 over Tennessee Tech.
  • Detroit Lions: Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.