TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 20, 2018

LOCAL:
- General Motors: Employee buyout deadline passes; layoffs now expected.
- Howell: Hunter stuck dangling from treestand rescued in Michigan's Pinckney Recreation Area.
- Catholic Church: Detroit priest opens up about Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal.
- Harper Woods: BB gun-wielding vandals damage 2 dozen vehicles, police say.
- Marijuana: Here's when it officially becomes legal, what happens next.
- Bath Township: Police identify Michigan man fatally shot while hunting deer.
- Mike Duggan: Lawsuit accuses Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan of not living in city.
- Weather: Light snow Tuesday morning, another coating Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Northern California: Rain in wildfire-scarred California will end the fire threat; residents prepare for flooding, mudflows.
- El Salvador: El Salvador navy seizes record 6.3 metric tons of cocaine.
- Chicago: Gunman kills 3 at Chicago hospital.
- Colorado: Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison in killing of daughters, pregnant wife.
- Gun Violence: Holiday week starts with 4 fatal shootings in 4 states.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Judge blocks Trump administration from denying asylum claims to immigrants who cross border illegally.
- Ivanka Trump: First daughter used personal account for emails about government business, according to report.
- James Clapper: Former director of national intelligence calls Trump's criticism of bin Laden raid 'complete ignorance'.
- US Border: Trump expected to give troops authority to protect border personnel.
- Mueller: Special counsel says Whitaker appointment has no impact in ongoing subpoena fight.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Mandy Moore: Actress marries Taylor Goldsmith.
- Sharon Tate: Actress's wedding dress sells at auction for $56,000.
- Stan Lee: Stan Lee tribute being planned.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State.
- Michigan State: Michigan State basketball ties biggest win ever, 101-33 over Tennessee Tech.
- Detroit Lions: Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
