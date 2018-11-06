TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan General Election: Stay with Local 4 for live updates all day Tuesday
- Election: Voter turnout in Michigan could break records, 4 million expected to vote
- Detroit: Police believe two girls who went missing Monday are with grandmother
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Dearborn Heights: Police search for suspect in Dearborn Heights Taco Bell armed robbery
- Macomb County: Michigan State Police trooper injured crash on Monday night
- Election day weather: Rain and wind across SE Michigan
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Iraq: 200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
- France: At least three dead after buildings collapse in Marseille
- California: 2 death row killers die in apparent suicides, San Quentin says
- California: Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart
- US: Free or discounted rides offered to voters Tuesday by Lyft
POLITICS:
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Rebel Wilson: Actress apologizes for size comment
- Taylor Swift: How the actress turned her Instagram into a get-out-the-vote fan page
- Stephen Colbert: Late night hosts prepare for Election Day with anxiety, alcohol
SPORTS:
- Golden Tate: Athlete honors more than 200 veterans in USAA organized event
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions fire special teams coordinator Joe Marciano
- USA Gymnastics: USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
- College Football: Michigan football still has best resume of any one-loss team in country
- College Football: Michigan football Election Day: Which players deserve your vote for each position?
JOBS:
- Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
