News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 6, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan General Election: Stay with Local 4 for live updates all day Tuesday
  • Election: Voter turnout in Michigan could break records, 4 million expected to vote
  • Detroit: Police believe two girls who went missing Monday are with grandmother
  • Sterling Heights: Man dead, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Sterling Heights parking lot, police say

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • Sterling Heights: Man dead, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Sterling Heights parking lot, police say
  • Dearborn Heights: Police search for suspect in Dearborn Heights Taco Bell armed robbery
  • Macomb County: Michigan State Police trooper injured crash on Monday night
  • MichiganRecord voter turnout expected on Election Day in Michigan and across the country
  • Michigan Elections: How to view your 2018 Michigan General Election sample ballot.
  • Election day weather: Rain and wind across SE Michigan

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Iraq: 200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
  • France: At least three dead after buildings collapse in Marseille
  • US: Democrats fight to win control of the House in 2018 midterms
  • California: 2 death row killers die in apparent suicides, San Quentin says
  • California: Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart
  • US: Free or discounted rides offered to voters Tuesday by Lyft 

POLITICS:

  • US: Democrats fight to win control of the House in 2018 midterms
  • Michigan Elections: How to view your 2018 Michigan General Election sample ballot.
  • MichiganRecord voter turnout expected on Election Day in Michigan and across the country
  • Michigan General Election: Stay with Local 4 for live updates all day Tuesday

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Rebel Wilson: Actress apologizes for size comment
  • Taylor Swift: How the actress turned her Instagram into a get-out-the-vote fan page
  • Stephen Colbert: Late night hosts prepare for Election Day with anxiety, alcohol

SPORTS:

  • Golden Tate: Athlete honors more than 200 veterans in USAA organized event
  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions fire special teams coordinator Joe Marciano
  • USA Gymnastics: USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
  • College Football: Michigan football still has best resume of any one-loss team in country
  • College Football: Michigan football Election Day: Which players deserve your vote for each position?

JOBS: 

  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.