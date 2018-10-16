TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Canada: Cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.
- Lincoln Park: 2 shot; woman in 20s killed, another person injured.
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Mother wonders if son is among those discovered in former funeral home.
- Michigan Elections: Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James debate.
LOCAL:
- Lincoln Park: 2 shot; woman in 20s killed, another person injured.
- Gratiot Avenue: Two SMART buses have windows shattered on Gratiot Avenue; police suspect BB gun used.
- Fresh the Clowns: Detroit group 'Fresh the Clowns' inspires kids, becomes global viral sensation.
- Cantrell Funeral Home: Mother wonders if son is among those discovered in former funeral home.
- Defenders: Federal government seeking women for homeland security investigator jobs.
- Grand Haven: Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor while she cleared snow.
- John James: Michigan Republican John James admits 'terrible error' after swastika shown in TV ad.
- Roseville: 2 arrested after Roseville bowling alley employee beaten with fists, stool, bowling ball, police say.
- Michigan Elections: Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James debate.
- Weather: Cool with brisk wind Tuesday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Canada: Cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.
- North Carolina: Man shot by his own booby trap while trying to feed squirrels, police say.
- Wisconsin: Teen missing after parents found dead at Wisconsin home.
- Mrs. America: Contestants accuse Mrs. America pageant president of racist remarks.
- Hurricane Michael: One week after storm, Mexico Beach residents to return home.
POLITICS:
- Michigan Elections: Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James debate.
- Elizabeth Warren: Trump resumes 'Pocahontas' moniker after Warren DNA test.
- John James: Michigan Republican John James admits 'terrible error' after swastika shown in TV ad.
- Trump: President raises more than $100 million for 2020 re-election.
- Immigration: More than 200 immigrant children remain in US custody.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fresh the Clowns: Detroit group 'Fresh the Clowns' inspires kids, becomes global viral sensation.
- Netflix: The best horror movies and shows to stream on Netflix this Halloween.
- Duchess of Sussex: Meghan is expecting her first child.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Where the Detroit Lions stand in the NFL power rankings after the bye week.
- Michigan vs. Michigan State: A look back at the past 5 meetings.
- Red Wings: Drouin, Tatar lead Canadiens in 7-3 win over Red Wings.
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- JCPenney: Retailer holding national hiring day ahead of holiday season; 300 positions in Metro Detroit.
- Detroit: Job fair will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.