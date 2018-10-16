News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Canada: Cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.
LOCAL

  • Lincoln Park: 2 shot; woman in 20s killed, another person injured.
  • Gratiot Avenue: Two SMART buses have windows shattered on Gratiot Avenue; police suspect BB gun used.
  • Fresh the Clowns: Detroit group 'Fresh the Clowns' inspires kids, becomes global viral sensation.
  • Defenders: Federal government seeking women for homeland security investigator jobs.
  • Grand Haven: Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor while she cleared snow.
  • John James: Michigan Republican John James admits 'terrible error' after swastika shown in TV ad.
  • Roseville: 2 arrested after Roseville bowling alley employee beaten with fists, stool, bowling ball, police say.
  • WeatherCool with brisk wind Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • North Carolina: Man shot by his own booby trap while trying to feed squirrels, police say.
  • Wisconsin: Teen missing after parents found dead at Wisconsin home.
  • Mrs. America: Contestants accuse Mrs. America pageant president of racist remarks.
  • Hurricane MichaelOne week after storm, Mexico Beach residents to return home.

POLITICS:

  • Elizabeth Warren: Trump resumes 'Pocahontas' moniker after Warren DNA test.
  • TrumpPresident raises more than $100 million for 2020 re-election.
  • Immigration: More than 200 immigrant children remain in US custody.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • NetflixThe best horror movies and shows to stream on Netflix this Halloween.
  • Duchess of SussexMeghan is expecting her first child.

SPORTS:

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • JCPenney: Retailer holding national hiring day ahead of holiday season; 300 positions in Metro Detroit.
  • DetroitJob fair will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations.

