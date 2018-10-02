News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 2, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Flint: 6 people hit by pickup truck during 'Fight for $15' rally.
  • Traffic: Semi truck rolls onto vehicle on northbound I-75 in Detroit, police say.
  • Marijuana: $134M in marijuana taxes if Michigan ballot measure passes in November.
  • Arthur Ream: Inside the mind of Arthur Ream, convicted killer writing behind bars.
  • Cass County: Michigan man dies in motorcycle crash after leaving traffic stop.
  • Food Assistance: Michigan work requirements for food assistance in effect.
  • Detroit: Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that ejected baby underneath car.
  • Westland: Prosecutor charges Westland police sergeant, 2 EMTs in inmate death case.
  • Ann Arbor: 'Literature vs. Traffic' art installation to 'pave' Ann Arbor's Liberty Street Oct. 23.
  • WeatherHeavy rain to turn to light showers.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Amazon​​​​​​: Company announces $15 minimum wage for all US employees.
  • Arizona: Border Patrol agent's gender reveal party started 47,000-acre wildfire.
  • San DiegoMother says it's a miracle her son survived shark attack.
  • Mississippi: Second mistrial declared in burning death of Mississippi teen.
  • Pennsylvania: A father and his young son were killed in car blast, coroner says.

POLITICS:

  • Stormy Daniels: Trump directed Cohen to seek restraining order against Stormy Daniels in February, according to WSJ.
  • Brett KavanaughKavanaugh will not teach at Harvard next year.
  • Julie SwetnickThird Kavanaugh accuser speaks out.
  • Marsha Blackburn: Trump returns to Tennessee to boost Senate hopeful Blackburn.
  • BuzzFeed: BuzzFeed outlines in lawsuit defense how it decided to publish Russia dossier.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Cardi B​​​​​​: Rapper turns herself in to police, charged with endangerment and assault.
  • Kanye West: Rapper stirs outrage with 13th Amendment, slavery tweets.
  • Emma Watson: Actress honors woman whose death changed Ireland's abortion laws.

SPORTS:

  • Quandre Diggs: Detroit Lions safety breaks hand in loss to Dallas Cowboys.
  • Detroit Lions: Where the Detroit Lions sit in the power rankings after Week 4 loss to Dallas Cowboys.
  • Mike Green: Red Wings put defenseman on injured reserve.

JOBS: 

  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
  • DetroitUnited Children and Family Head Start hiring family service worker.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.
  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.

