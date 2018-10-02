TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Flint: 6 people hit by pickup truck during 'Fight for $15' rally.
- Amazon: Company announces $15 minimum wage for all US employees.
- Marijuana: $134M in marijuana taxes if Michigan ballot measure passes in November.
- Arthur Ream: Inside the mind of Arthur Ream, convicted killer writing behind bars.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Semi truck rolls onto vehicle on northbound I-75 in Detroit, police say.
- Arthur Ream: Inside the mind of Arthur Ream, convicted killer writing behind bars.
- Cass County: Michigan man dies in motorcycle crash after leaving traffic stop.
- Food Assistance: Michigan work requirements for food assistance in effect.
- Detroit: Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that ejected baby underneath car.
- Westland: Prosecutor charges Westland police sergeant, 2 EMTs in inmate death case.
- Ann Arbor: 'Literature vs. Traffic' art installation to 'pave' Ann Arbor's Liberty Street Oct. 23.
- Weather: Heavy rain to turn to light showers.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Amazon: Company announces $15 minimum wage for all US employees.
- Arizona: Border Patrol agent's gender reveal party started 47,000-acre wildfire.
- San Diego: Mother says it's a miracle her son survived shark attack.
- Mississippi: Second mistrial declared in burning death of Mississippi teen.
- Pennsylvania: A father and his young son were killed in car blast, coroner says.
POLITICS:
- Stormy Daniels: Trump directed Cohen to seek restraining order against Stormy Daniels in February, according to WSJ.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh will not teach at Harvard next year.
- Julie Swetnick: Third Kavanaugh accuser speaks out.
- Marsha Blackburn: Trump returns to Tennessee to boost Senate hopeful Blackburn.
- BuzzFeed: BuzzFeed outlines in lawsuit defense how it decided to publish Russia dossier.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Cardi B: Rapper turns herself in to police, charged with endangerment and assault.
- Kanye West: Rapper stirs outrage with 13th Amendment, slavery tweets.
- Emma Watson: Actress honors woman whose death changed Ireland's abortion laws.
SPORTS:
- Quandre Diggs: Detroit Lions safety breaks hand in loss to Dallas Cowboys.
- Detroit Lions: Where the Detroit Lions sit in the power rankings after Week 4 loss to Dallas Cowboys.
- Mike Green: Red Wings put defenseman on injured reserve.
JOBS:
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
- Detroit: United Children and Family Head Start hiring family service worker.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
