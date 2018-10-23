News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Help Me Hank: Experts weigh in on disturbing Detroit funeral home situations.
  • Michigan Schools: Districts scramble for substitute teachers after company shuts down.
  • Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $1.6 billion, thanks to worsening odds.
  • Social Media: Michigan State University graduate pursues career as social media influencer.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Man dies after being ejected during rollover crash on I-94 near Cadieux.
  • Michigan Schools: Districts scramble for substitute teachers after company shuts down.
  • Help Me Hank: Experts weigh in on disturbing Detroit funeral home situations.
  • Detroit's East Side: Money, drugs seized in raid at store on Detroit's east side.
  • Social Media: Michigan State University graduate pursues career as social media influencer.
  • Mark Bessner: Jury trial underway for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash.
  • Trenton: Doctor facing embezzlement charges.
  • Perry Funeral Home: Detroit's shut down Perry Funeral Home connected to story of headless corpse found in 1976.
  • Detroit: Prosecutors believe Detroit woman's testimony in carjacking case led to retaliatory shooting.
  • WeatherClouds, cold air bring in below average temperatures Tuesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $1.6 billion, thanks to worsening odds.
  • Titanic II: Cruise to set sail in 2022, resuming route of original ship.
  • New MexicoFlorida man groped sleeping woman on flight, said US president 'says it's OK', according to police.
  • University of Utah: 1 dead in shooting; police looking for suspect.
  • George Soros: Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor.

POLITICS:

  • Wilbur RossSCOTUS blocks Wilbur Ross deposition in case regarding citizenship question on the 2020 census.
  • InfoWars: Twitter bans more InfoWars accounts.
  • Saudi ArabiaTreasury's Mnuchin meets with Saudi Crown Prince amid outcry over Khashoggi.
  • Michael Avenatti: Lawyer ordered to pay $4.8 million to former law partner.
  • Healthcare: Trump makes it easier for employers to pay workers for health coverage.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • NetflixHow to access hundreds of hidden categories using these secret genre codes.
  • Social Media: Michigan State University graduate pursues career as social media influencer.
  • InfoWars: Twitter bans more InfoWars accounts.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Red Wings fans, this is what you wanted, no?
  • Detroit Lions: Where the Detroit Lions stand in the NFL power rankings after the win against the Miami Dolphins.
  • Detroit Pistons: Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.