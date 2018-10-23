TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Help Me Hank: Experts weigh in on disturbing Detroit funeral home situations.
- Michigan Schools: Districts scramble for substitute teachers after company shuts down.
- Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $1.6 billion, thanks to worsening odds.
- Social Media: Michigan State University graduate pursues career as social media influencer.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Man dies after being ejected during rollover crash on I-94 near Cadieux.
- Help Me Hank: Experts weigh in on disturbing Detroit funeral home situations.
- Detroit's East Side: Money, drugs seized in raid at store on Detroit's east side.
- Mark Bessner: Jury trial underway for state trooper charged in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash.
- Trenton: Doctor facing embezzlement charges.
- Perry Funeral Home: Detroit's shut down Perry Funeral Home connected to story of headless corpse found in 1976.
- Detroit: Prosecutors believe Detroit woman's testimony in carjacking case led to retaliatory shooting.
- Weather: Clouds, cold air bring in below average temperatures Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Titanic II: Cruise to set sail in 2022, resuming route of original ship.
- New Mexico: Florida man groped sleeping woman on flight, said US president 'says it's OK', according to police.
- University of Utah: 1 dead in shooting; police looking for suspect.
- George Soros: Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor.
POLITICS:
- Wilbur Ross: SCOTUS blocks Wilbur Ross deposition in case regarding citizenship question on the 2020 census.
- InfoWars: Twitter bans more InfoWars accounts.
- Saudi Arabia: Treasury's Mnuchin meets with Saudi Crown Prince amid outcry over Khashoggi.
- Michael Avenatti: Lawyer ordered to pay $4.8 million to former law partner.
- Healthcare: Trump makes it easier for employers to pay workers for health coverage.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Netflix: How to access hundreds of hidden categories using these secret genre codes.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Red Wings fans, this is what you wanted, no?
- Detroit Lions: Where the Detroit Lions stand in the NFL power rankings after the win against the Miami Dolphins.
- Detroit Pistons: Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
