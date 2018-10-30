News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 30, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • TrumpPresident says he wants to order end to birthright citizenship for some US-born babies.
  • Mark Bessner: Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Awaiting a verdict.
  • Real ID ActWhy you may need to apply for a new Michigan license, ID card before 2020.
  • HalloweenWhat weather to expect for trick-or-treating.

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • Real ID ActWhy you may need to apply for a new Michigan license, ID card before 2020.
  • Mark Bessner: Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Awaiting a verdict.
  • Detroit's West Side: Body found burning near 23rd, Selden streets.
  • Presque Isle: Bidding opens for private Michigan island, starting at $250K.
  • Missing: 15-year-old girl missing, didn't show up for school, Detroit police say.
  • Jackson: 24-year-old Michigan woman faces manslaughter charge in death of 1-year-old boy.
  • Westland: Pizza shop owner assaulted, hospitalized.
  • Inkster: Contractors find body in garage of vacant house.
  • Marijuana: Roseville police push back on vote to legalize recreational marijuana.
  • HalloweenWhat weather to expect for trick-or-treating.
  • WeatherPartly sunny skies as rain holds off Tuesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

PITTSBURGH:

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • North CarolinaMother of child swept away during Florence faces charges.
  • PittsburghHolocaust survivor recounts synagogue massacre.
  • Gun ViolenceDoctors release new recommendations to reduce gun violence.
  • Kentucky: Kroger shooting investigated as hate crime.
  • Chicago: 5 die, dozens hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident says he wants to order end to birthright citizenship for some US-born babies.
  • PittsburghPittsburgh mayor suggests Trump should wait to visit.
  • Steve King: Iowa rep's rhetoric under scrutiny after shooting.
  • Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader blames 'both sides' of aisle after violence.
  • US Border: White House considers limiting asylum seekers at southern border.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Pharrell WilliamsSinger threatens to sue Trump over use of 'Happy'.
  • Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in November 2018.
  • Fox News: Network condemns rhetoric used by Lou Dobbs guest.

SPORTS:

  • World Series: Red Sox, loaded with ex-Tigers, top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons.
  • Detroit Lions: Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 28-14.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings get first home win, 4-2 over Stars.

JOBS: 

  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.