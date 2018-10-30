TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Trump: President says he wants to order end to birthright citizenship for some US-born babies.
- Mark Bessner: Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Awaiting a verdict.
- Real ID Act: Why you may need to apply for a new Michigan license, ID card before 2020.
- Halloween: What weather to expect for trick-or-treating.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Real ID Act: Why you may need to apply for a new Michigan license, ID card before 2020.
- Mark Bessner: Ex-trooper's trial for Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Awaiting a verdict.
- Detroit's West Side: Body found burning near 23rd, Selden streets.
- Presque Isle: Bidding opens for private Michigan island, starting at $250K.
- Missing: 15-year-old girl missing, didn't show up for school, Detroit police say.
- Jackson: 24-year-old Michigan woman faces manslaughter charge in death of 1-year-old boy.
- Westland: Pizza shop owner assaulted, hospitalized.
- Inkster: Contractors find body in garage of vacant house.
- Marijuana: Roseville police push back on vote to legalize recreational marijuana.
- Halloween: What weather to expect for trick-or-treating.
- Weather: Partly sunny skies as rain holds off Tuesday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
PITTSBURGH:
- The Victims: Remembering victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.
- Mayor William Peduto: Pittsburgh mayor suggests Trump should wait to visit.
- Judah Samet: Holocaust survivor recounts synagogue massacre.
- First Responders: Pittsburgh first responders treated wounded amid chaos.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- North Carolina: Mother of child swept away during Florence faces charges.
- Pittsburgh: Holocaust survivor recounts synagogue massacre.
- Gun Violence: Doctors release new recommendations to reduce gun violence.
- Kentucky: Kroger shooting investigated as hate crime.
- Chicago: 5 die, dozens hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says he wants to order end to birthright citizenship for some US-born babies.
- Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh mayor suggests Trump should wait to visit.
- Steve King: Iowa rep's rhetoric under scrutiny after shooting.
- Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader blames 'both sides' of aisle after violence.
- US Border: White House considers limiting asylum seekers at southern border.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Pharrell Williams: Singer threatens to sue Trump over use of 'Happy'.
- Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in November 2018.
- Fox News: Network condemns rhetoric used by Lou Dobbs guest.
SPORTS:
- World Series: Red Sox, loaded with ex-Tigers, top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons.
- Detroit Lions: Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 28-14.
- Red Wings: Red Wings get first home win, 4-2 over Stars.
JOBS:
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.