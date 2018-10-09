TOP STORIES Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Elections: 2018 Michigan General Election voter registration deadline is today.
- Ann Arbor: Could an Ann Arbor-Traverse City passenger train be on horizon?
- Hurricane Michael: Storm, now Category 2, takes aim at Gulf Coast.
- Detroit Schools: Superintendent to propose $3 million plan to fix drinking water.
LOCAL:
- Detroit Police: Detroit police to discuss 3 cases during Tuesday news conference.
- Lake Michigan: Officials nab alligator in Lake Michigan.
- Brad Fields: Sumpter Township man to be sentenced in torture, murder of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.
- Ellen: 18-year-old from Sterling Heights appears on 'Ellen' today!
- Weather: Heat and scattered showers Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Myrtle Beach: Video shows possible UFO hovering above Myrtle Beach.
- Pennsylvania: 71 beagles rescued from home.
- New York: Disaster raises questions about limousine safety.
- Virginia: Transgender student barred from shelter in locker rooms during shooting drill.
POLITICS:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh prepares for first day of arguments.
- Hillary Clinton: Clinton says Trump remarks at Kavanaugh swearing-in undermine Supreme Court.
- Taylor Swift: Pop star endorses Democrats in Tennessee races.
- Mitch McConnell: Senate majority leader says 'the country will be just fine' after Kavanaugh fight.
- Trump: President calls Kavanaugh accusations a 'hoax set up by the Democrats'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Detroit's MC5, Radiohead, Janet Jackson among 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.
SPORTS:
- NFL Power Rankings: Lions earn some respect with win over Packers.
- Soccer: Mid-Michigan gets green light for new pro soccer team.
- Red Wings: Red Wings lose close one again, Bertuzzi scores spin-o-rama goal, more of what's to come.
JOBS:
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
- Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
- Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
