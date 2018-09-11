TOP STORIES Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Hurricane Florence: Storm forces more than 1 million people to flee.
- Poll: Whitmer holds double-digit lead over Schuette in Michigan governor's race.
- 9/11: Observance ceremonies for 17th anniversary of 9/11.
- Detroit Lions: Jets rout Lions in season opener at Ford Field.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's West Side: Suspect killed, security guard injured in shootout at dollar store.
- White Boy Rick: Wershe's Florida prison release date is now Christmas Day 2020.
- Nestle: MDEQ officials comment on why controversial Nestle water permit was approved.
- Dearborn: Ford River Rouge Complex loses power Tuesday morning.
- Samantha Sayers: Michigan family of hiker missing in Washington mountains keeping hope alive.
- Detroit: Small business owner says man stole $40,000 in wigs.
- Weather: Tons of sun and 70s Tuesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- California: Man sentenced to five years for setting fire at Joshua Tree National Park.
- Dallas: Officer realized she was in wrong apartment when she turned on lights.
- Ocean Cleanup: Plan to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch gets underway.
POLITICS:
- 9/11: President Trump speaks at 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania.
- NYT Op-ed: Poll says most want op-ed writer to unmask.
- Hurricane Florence: Trump urges precautions ahead of 'very bad' Hurricane Florence.
- Maria Butina: Russian spying suspect ordered to stay in jail until trial.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- John Legend: Singer's EGOT win makes history.
- Mac Miller: Trump's been silent about rapper's death, but for years he tweeted at him.
- Leslie Moonves: CBS CEO's negotiated exit shows power of #TimesUp.
SPORTS:
- Serena Williams: Australian newspaper doubles down on Serena Williams cartoon.
- Detroit Lions: Patricia, Stafford talk Lions' loss to Jets.
JOBS:
- Romulus: Logos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
- Detroit: Construction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
