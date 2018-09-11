News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, September 11, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Hurricane Florence: Storm forces more than 1 million people to flee.
  • Poll: Whitmer holds double-digit lead over Schuette in Michigan governor's race.​​​​​​​
  • 9/11Observance ceremonies for 17th anniversary of 9/11.
  • Detroit Lions: Jets rout Lions in season opener at Ford Field.

LOCAL

  • Poll​​​​​​​: Whitmer holds double-digit lead over Schuette in Michigan governor's race.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit's West Side​​​​​​​: Suspect killed, security guard injured in shootout at dollar store.
  • White Boy Rick: Wershe's Florida prison release date is now Christmas Day 2020.
  • Nestle​​​​​​​: MDEQ officials comment on why controversial Nestle water permit was approved.​​​​​​​
  • Dearborn: Ford River Rouge Complex loses power Tuesday morning.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Samantha Sayers: Michigan family of hiker missing in Washington mountains keeping hope alive.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Small business owner says man stole $40,000 in wigs.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherTons of sun and 70s Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • California: Man sentenced to five years for setting fire at Joshua Tree National Park.
  • Dallas: Officer realized she was in wrong apartment when she turned on lights.
  • Ocean Cleanup: Plan to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch gets underway.

POLITICS:

  • 9/11President Trump speaks at 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania.​​​​​​​
  • NYT Op-ed: Poll says most want op-ed writer to unmask.
  • Hurricane Florence​​​​​: Trump urges precautions ahead of 'very bad' Hurricane Florence.
  • Maria Butina: Russian spying suspect ordered to stay in jail until trial.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • John Legend: Singer's EGOT win makes history.
  • Mac Miller: Trump's been silent about rapper's death, but for years he tweeted at him.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Leslie Moonves​​​​​: CBS CEO's negotiated exit shows power of #TimesUp.

JOBS: 

  • RomulusLogos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
  • DetroitConstruction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.

