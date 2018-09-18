TOP STORIES Tuesday, September 18, 2018

News

  • Tariffs: Trump to raise tariffs on $200B additional Chinese imports.
  • Grosse Pointe: Woman says Grosse Pointe police officer sexually assaulted her when she was 16-year-old receptionist.​​​​​​​
  • Grand Rapids: Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings manager fired after video shows him choking customer.
  • Health: Michigan confirms human case of Eastern equine encephalitis, dangerous mosquito-borne disease.​​​​​​​

LOCAL

  • Walled Lake: Residents pack City Council meeting to oppose tax hike for road repairs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: 2 people shot as family fight ends with gunfire in Detroit neighborhood.
  • Detroit: Investigators working to sort out how a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening. ​​​​​​​
  • Dearborn: Car racing down street hits boulder, launches over house.
  • Westland: Car slams into gas pump at Ford, Newburgh roads.
  • Detroit: Out-of-control driver crashes through beehives holding 250,000 bees.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • WeatherMore of the same before heat relief Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • New York: Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge.
  • Florence: Storm expected to bring heavy rain to the Northeast.
  • SpaceXCompany will take a Japanese billionaire on a trip around the Moon.
  • Elon Musk: Caver sues Tesla CEO for defamation.
  • Automotive: Saudi Arabia invests $1 billion in potential Tesla rival.

POLITICS:

  • Tariffs: Trump to raise tariffs on $200B additional Chinese imports.
  • RefugeesTrump administration slashes refugee admissions cap to record low.​​​​​​​
  • Michael Flynn: Former national security adviser set to be sentenced after midterms.
  • Russia: Trump orders Russia investigation documents declassified.​​​​​​​
  • Brett Kavanaugh: How the Kavanaugh accusations have unfolded.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bob Seger: New dates being added for Bob Seger's final concert tour​​​​​​​.
  • Game of Thrones: Show reclaims best drama award at Emmy Awards.
  • Glenn Weiss: Director proposes to girlfriend while accepting Emmy.

​​​​​​​​SPORTS:

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
  • WarrenMacomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher.
  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
  • RomulusLogos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.

