TOP STORIES Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Grand Rapids: Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings manager fired after video shows him choking customer.
- Grosse Pointe: Woman says Grosse Pointe police officer sexually assaulted her when she was 16-year-old receptionist.
- Health: Michigan confirms human case of Eastern equine encephalitis, dangerous mosquito-borne disease.
- Walled Lake: Residents pack City Council meeting to oppose tax hike for road repairs.
- Detroit: 2 people shot as family fight ends with gunfire in Detroit neighborhood.
- Detroit: Investigators working to sort out how a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening.
- Dearborn: Car racing down street hits boulder, launches over house.
- Westland: Car slams into gas pump at Ford, Newburgh roads.
- Detroit: Out-of-control driver crashes through beehives holding 250,000 bees.
- Weather: More of the same before heat relief Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New York: Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge.
- Florence: Storm expected to bring heavy rain to the Northeast.
- SpaceX: Company will take a Japanese billionaire on a trip around the Moon.
- Elon Musk: Caver sues Tesla CEO for defamation.
- Automotive: Saudi Arabia invests $1 billion in potential Tesla rival.
POLITICS:
- Tariffs: Trump to raise tariffs on $200B additional Chinese imports.
- Refugees: Trump administration slashes refugee admissions cap to record low.
- Michael Flynn: Former national security adviser set to be sentenced after midterms.
- Russia: Trump orders Russia investigation documents declassified.
- Brett Kavanaugh: How the Kavanaugh accusations have unfolded.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bob Seger: New dates being added for Bob Seger's final concert tour.
- Game of Thrones: Show reclaims best drama award at Emmy Awards.
- Glenn Weiss: Director proposes to girlfriend while accepting Emmy.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions are last in NFC North after second-straight loss.
- Red Wings: Red Wings open preseason this week against Penguins.
- Eliud Kipchoge: Kenyan runner sets new marathon world record in Berlin.
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
- Warren: Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher.
- Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
- Romulus: Logos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
