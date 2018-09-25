TOP STORIES Tuesday, September 25, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Defenders: Windsor hum mystery has been plaguing community for nearly seven years.
  • Comerica Park: Former concessions worker faces felony charge after spitting video goes viral.
  • Michigan Central Station: Ford reveals how Michigan Central Station purchase will benefit surrounding communities.
  • Detroit's West Side: 2 people dead in Fielding Street house fire.
  • Shelby Township: Massage therapist to be sentenced Tuesday for sexually touching women during massage.
  • Harper Woods: Eastland Center shopping mall to be auctioned off; bidding begins at $500,000.
  • Detroit Police: Chief fires officer for offensive social media post.
  • Romulus: Well-known trainer killed in I-94 crash.
  • Sterling Heights: Serial tire thieves caught on camera.
  • Detroit: Baby found underneath car after being ejected in suspected drunken driving crash.
  • WeatherSlight risk for severe weather Tuesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Dallas: Police fire officer charged with fatally shooting man in his apartment.
  • Massachusetts: Man accused of killing crew member aboard fishing boat.
  • MadagascarUS diplomat found dead; suspect in custody.
  • Louisiana: Soldier who built, detonated bomb gets 11 years.
  • Florida​​​​​​: Sheriff's deputy kills wife, himself.

POLITICS:

  • UN General AssemblyPresident Trump speaks at United Nations General Assembly.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Hiring of 'sex crimes prosecutor' concerns Ford's lawyer.
  • TradeUS putting knife to China's neck, says trade negotiator.
  • Michael Avenatti: Attorney promises new Kavanaugh accuser to come forward in next 48 hours.
  • Stormy Daniels: Judge may toss Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: Where the Detroit Lions sit in the power rankings after big win against the New England Patriots.
  • Red Wings: Veleno sent to juniors, Mike Green better, 4 preseason games remain.
  • Serena Williams: Tennis star's outburst leaves women's Tour divided.

JOBS: 

  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.

