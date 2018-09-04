TOP STORIES Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit Schools: Students return to Detroit public schools amid water shutoff.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
- Marijuana: Michigan makes progress with recreational marijuana ballot proposal.
- Aretha Franklin: Singer's family says eulogy delivered at her funeral was offensive.
LOCAL:
- Construction: Many Michigan construction projects to come to halt as labor dispute continues.
- Sumpter Township: Preliminary exam Tuesday for Michigan mother, boyfriend accused of killing 4-year-old girl.
- Orchard Lake: Pilot rescued after crashing small helicopter on property in Orchard Lake.
- Troy: Sterling Heights man pulls gun on another driver in road rage incident, police say.
- Weather: Heat advisory begins today, goes into tomorrow.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Man shoots up home over bad restaurant review on social media, deputies say.
- Kerry Perry: CEO of USA Gymnastics to resign Tuesday.
- Tropical Storm Gordon: Gulf Coast prepares for Gordon's expected arrival as hurricane.
- New Mexico: Compound suspects to appear in court on federal charges.
- Florida: 'Stand your ground' defendant was shoved, said he felt scared.
POLITICS:
- Monica Lewinsky: Former White House intern leaves Israel stage over Clinton question.
- Congress: Shutdown deadline looms as Congress returns to fight over funding.
- Massachusetts: Massachusetts primaries test direction of Democratic Party.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Dave Grohl: Foo Fighters singer loses his voice.
- The Wizard of Oz: Dorothy's ruby slippers found 13 years after theft.
SPORTS:
- Jim Harbaugh: Michigan football coach to Braylon Edwards after critical tweets: 'Come after me'.
- NFL Power Rankings 2018: Where do Detroit Lions rank to start 2018 season?
- Colin Kaepernick: Former NFL quarterback big part of Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th anniversary campaign.
JOBS:
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
