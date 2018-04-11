TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Royal Oak: Man fatally shot by police officer; why officer fired at driver remains unclear.
- Guns: Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments over banning guns in schools.
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO testifies before House panel on data privacy.
- Russia: Trump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria.
LOCAL:
- Royal Oak: Man fatally shot by police officer; why officer fired at driver remains unclear.
- MGM Casino: Detroit firefighters respond to fire reported inside Downtown Detroit casino.
- Guns: Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments over banning guns in schools.
- Tornado Drill: 2018 Michigan statewide tornado drill is today.
- Macomb Township: Man to be sentenced in fatal shooting of wife during 911 call.
- Ferndale: Police officer fired, chief retires after Local 4 Defenders investigation.
- Berrien County: Authorities searching Michigan river for missing kayaker find body.
- Detroit: Middle school students fight to save principal under investigation.
- Vonda Evans: Judge defends herself amid questions surrounding her work hours.
- Weather: Calm, wet and warming up.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Sinclair: TV host resigns after vulgar comment about Parkland student.
- Tennessee: Mother saw husband kill 5-year-old son.
- London: Illegal rave held in abandoned Toys R Us store, police say.
- Canada: GoFundMe for hockey crash victims is among its top 5 campaigns.
- Sacramento: Police issue new rules on muting body cameras.
POLITICS:
- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO testifies before House panel on data privacy.
- Russia: Trump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria.
- Paul Ryan: House speaker won't seek re-election.
- Trump: President says everything in White House is 'very calm and calculated'.
- Equal Pay Act: Court says women cannot be paid less than men based on past salary.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Sinclair: TV host resigns after vulgar comment about Parkland student.
- T.J. Miller: Comedian arrested for alleged fake bomb threat.
- Bill Cosby: Defense says 'so-called victim' was after comedian's money.
SPORTS:
- Rasheed Wallace: Retired player says 2004 Pistons would 'crush' today's best NBA teams.
- Jeff Blashill: Red Wings bringing back coach for 4th season.
- Matthew Stafford: Lions QB, wife Kelly expecting third child.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.