TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 11, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Royal Oak: Man fatally shot by police officer; why officer fired at driver remains unclear.
  • Guns: Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments over banning guns in schools.
  • Mark ZuckerbergFacebook CEO testifies before House panel on data privacy.
  • RussiaTrump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria.

LOCAL

  • MGM Casino: Detroit firefighters respond to fire reported inside Downtown Detroit casino.
  • Tornado Drill: 2018 Michigan statewide tornado drill is today.
  • Macomb Township: Man to be sentenced in fatal shooting of wife during 911 call.
  • Ferndale: Police officer fired, chief retires after Local 4 Defenders investigation.
  • Berrien County: Authorities searching Michigan river for missing kayaker find body.
  • Detroit: Middle school students fight to save principal under investigation.
  • Vonda Evans: Judge defends herself amid questions surrounding her work hours.
  • WeatherCalm, wet and warming up.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Sinclair: TV host resigns after vulgar comment about Parkland student.
  • Tennessee: Mother saw husband kill 5-year-old son.
  • LondonIllegal rave held in abandoned Toys R Us store, police say.
  • Canada: GoFundMe for hockey crash victims is among its top 5 campaigns.
  • Sacramento: Police issue new rules on muting body cameras.

POLITICS:

  • Paul Ryan: House speaker won't seek re-election.
  • TrumpPresident says everything in White House is 'very calm and calculated'.
  • Equal Pay Act: Court says women cannot be paid less than men based on past salary.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • T.J. Miller: Comedian arrested for alleged fake bomb threat.
  • Bill Cosby: Defense says 'so-called victim' was after comedian's money.

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

