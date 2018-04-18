TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Jordyn Wieber: Olympian to testify after filing lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, MSU in Nassar abuse case.
- Barbara Bush: Former first lady dies at age 92.
- Weather: Another round of snow on the way.
- Karen Spranger: Ex-Macomb County clerk files appeal with handwritten letter.
LOCAL:
- Barbara Bush: Here is Barbara Bush's memoir excerpt about her time living in Michigan.
- Westland: Driver strips naked, dances in street after causing 5-vehicle pileup, police say.
- Washington Township: President Donald Trump to hold rally in Metro Detroit on night of White House press dinner.
- DTE Energy: 30,000 customers remain without power in SE Michigan.
- Detroit Metro Airport: Rochester man accused of scamming Detroit Metro Airport out of $1.5 million.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Southwest Airlines: Airplane disaster victim was a Wells Fargo executive and mom of two.
- SpaceX: Watch SpaceX launch of NASA's TESS from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
- Hart Family: Body ID'd as 12-year-old Ciera Hart.
- Georgia: GameStop burglar attempts to disguise himself with see-through bag.
POLITICS:
- Michael Cohen: Trump lawyer provides names for judge to consider in document review.
- Stormy Daniels: Trump calls Stormy Daniels composite sketch 'a total con job'.
- Syria: Trump, Mattis disagreed over approval for Syria strike, NYT reports.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Steven Spielberg: Legendary director is doing a superhero movie.
- Beyonce: Singer is donating $100,000 to historically black colleges.
SPORTS:
- Tigers vs. Orioles: Live game updates, TV channel info, score, weather.
- NHL: Vegas Knights sweep Kings with 1-0 win.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
