TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 18, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Jordyn WieberOlympian to testify after filing lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, MSU in Nassar abuse case.
  • Barbara BushFormer first lady dies at age 92.
  • WeatherAnother round of snow on the way.
  • Karen Spranger: Ex-Macomb County clerk files appeal with handwritten letter.

LOCAL

  • Barbara Bush: Here is Barbara Bush's memoir excerpt about her time living in Michigan.
  • Westland: Driver strips naked, dances in street after causing 5-vehicle pileup, police say.
  • Washington Township: President Donald Trump to hold rally in Metro Detroit on night of White House press dinner.
  • DTE Energy: 30,000 customers remain without power in SE Michigan.
  • Detroit Metro Airport: Rochester man accused of scamming Detroit Metro Airport out of $1.5 million.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Southwest Airlines: Airplane disaster victim was a Wells Fargo executive and mom of two.
  • SpaceX: Watch SpaceX launch of NASA's TESS from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
  • Hart Family: Body ID'd as 12-year-old Ciera Hart.
  • Georgia: GameStop burglar attempts to disguise himself with see-through bag.

POLITICS:

  • James ComeyStephen Colbert, James Comey talk Trump, Russia over Pinot Noir.
  • Michael Cohen: Trump lawyer provides names for judge to consider in document review.
  • Stormy DanielsTrump calls Stormy Daniels composite sketch 'a total con job'.
  • Syria: Trump, Mattis disagreed over approval for Syria strike, NYT reports.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Steven SpielbergLegendary director is doing a superhero movie.
  • Beyonce: Singer is donating $100,000 to historically black colleges.

SPORTS:

  • Tigers vs. Orioles: Live game updates, TV channel info, score, weather.
  • NHL: Vegas Knights sweep Kings with 1-0 win.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

