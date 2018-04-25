TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Marijuana: Warren City Council makes it clear they don't think medical marijuana is evil.
- Travel Ban: Supreme Court takes up Trump travel ban.
- NCAA: Commission of College Basketball's recommends changes.
- Wayne: Help Me Hank confronts landlord of 'dilapidated' apartment building.
LOCAL:
- Cedar Point: Jason Carr tests out Cedar Point's newest roller coaster Steel Vengeance.
- Warren: Woman lived with dead man in home for a year.
- Sault Ste. Marie: Michigan Supreme Court to hear case in UP for first time.
- Inkster: 17-year-old Inkster boy accused of selling marijuana-infused Fruity Pebbles to students.
- Weather: Rainy morning, warming with sun later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Southwest Airlines: Husband of woman killed on Southwest flight speaks.
- Kim Wall: Danish inventor Peter Madsen given life sentence in journalist's death.
- Tennessee: Waffle House suspect erased hard drive weeks before shooting.
- Dallas: Man arrested after 2 police officers wounded in shooting.
- Parkland: Animation shows where victims were killed at Stoneman Douglas.
POLITICS:
- Harry Harris: Trump's ambassador switch risks relations with Australia, China.
- Emmanuel Macron: French president opens door to new Iran deal in talks with Trump.
- South Korea: US, South Korean presidents likely to meet before Trump-Kim summit.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Meek Mill: Rapper released from prison.
- Allison Mack: 'Smallville' actress granted bail in sex trafficking case.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Makeup game set for 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.
- MHSAA: Executive director of MHSAA Jack Roberts to retire in August after 32 years.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
