TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

  • Marijuana: Warren City Council makes it clear they don't think medical marijuana is evil.
  • Travel BanSupreme Court takes up Trump travel ban.
  • NCAA: Commission of College Basketball's recommends changes.
  • Wayne: Help Me Hank confronts landlord of 'dilapidated' apartment building.

LOCAL

  • Cedar Point: Jason Carr tests out Cedar Point's newest roller coaster Steel Vengeance.
  • Warren: Woman lived with dead man in home for a year.
  • Sault Ste. Marie: Michigan Supreme Court to hear case in UP for first time.
  • Inkster: 17-year-old Inkster boy accused of selling marijuana-infused Fruity Pebbles to students.
  • WeatherRainy morning, warming with sun later.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Southwest AirlinesHusband of woman killed on Southwest flight speaks.
  • Kim Wall: Danish inventor Peter Madsen given life sentence in journalist's death.
  • TennesseeWaffle House suspect erased hard drive weeks before shooting.
  • Dallas: Man arrested after 2 police officers wounded in shooting.
  • Parkland: Animation shows where victims were killed at Stoneman Douglas.

POLITICS:

  • Harry HarrisTrump's ambassador switch risks relations with Australia, China.
  • Emmanuel MacronFrench president opens door to new Iran deal in talks with Trump.
  • South KoreaUS, South Korean presidents likely to meet before Trump-Kim summit.
ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Meek MillRapper released from prison.
  • Allison Mack: 'Smallville' actress granted bail in sex trafficking case.
  • James Comey: Readers flock to 'A Higher Loyalty' despite partisan criticism.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Makeup game set for 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.
  • MHSAA: Executive director of MHSAA Jack Roberts to retire in August after 32 years.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

