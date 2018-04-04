TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 4, 2018

News

  • Detroit: Suspect in shooting, carjackings in Canton, Northville townships found dead.
  • Michigan: 550 gallons of synthetic coolant leaks from power cables into Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
  • YouTube HQShooter identified as San Diego woman.
  • WeatherSome areas could see 1-2 inches of snow by Friday morning.

LOCAL

  • Van Buren Township: Trustee facing charges for shoplifting.
  • Detroit: Man sentenced to probation for attempted sexual assault at Greektown parking garage.
  • Highland Park: Person of interest in fatal stabbing escapes police custody at hospital.
  • Kalamazoo: Man's 2016 death in Michigan police custody leads to $810K settlement.
  • Ann Arbor: 2 former elementary school teachers charged with child abuse.
  • Karen Spranger: Former Macomb County clerk requests investigation into her removal in letter to Macomb County officials, Gov. Snyder, Trump.
  • WeatherSome areas could see 1-2 inches of snow by Friday morning.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Parkland: Final shooting survivor released from hospital.
  • Martin Luther King Jr.: Bells across nation will toll 39 times to honor civil rights leader.
  • Southern California: 4 reported dead in Marine Corps helicopter crash.
  • NASA: Hubble Space Telescope discovers farthest star ever seen.

POLITICS:

  • ChinaTrump pushes back against market fears of trade war.
  • Clean Water ActPruitt will make final decisions on preservation, according to leaked memo.
  • Tariffs: China announces $50 billion in tariffs on planes, cars, soybeans.
  • Todd JohnsonTrump Defense appointee resigns over birther, racist postings.
  • Cambridge Analytica: Nigeria, Kenya to probe company's alleged role in their elections.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • MasterchefJudge accused of 'whitesplaining' over crispy rendang.
  • Stranger ThingsCreators sued for allegedly stealing show's concept.
  • CBS: Company makes bid for Viacom.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 5-4 to bolster playoff hunt.
  • Frozen Four: Michigan Alumni Association holding Frozen Four hockey events in St. Paul.
  • VillanovaStudents, fans celebrate basketball title; 2 arrests reported.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.



