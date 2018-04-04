TOP STORIES Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan: 550 gallons of synthetic coolant leaks from power cables into Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
- Weather: Some areas could see 1-2 inches of snow by Friday morning.
LOCAL:
- Van Buren Township: Trustee facing charges for shoplifting.
- Detroit: Man sentenced to probation for attempted sexual assault at Greektown parking garage.
- Highland Park: Person of interest in fatal stabbing escapes police custody at hospital.
- Kalamazoo: Man's 2016 death in Michigan police custody leads to $810K settlement.
- Ann Arbor: 2 former elementary school teachers charged with child abuse.
- Karen Spranger: Former Macomb County clerk requests investigation into her removal in letter to Macomb County officials, Gov. Snyder, Trump.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- YouTube HQ: Shooter identified as San Diego woman.
- Parkland: Final shooting survivor released from hospital.
- Martin Luther King Jr.: Bells across nation will toll 39 times to honor civil rights leader.
- Southern California: 4 reported dead in Marine Corps helicopter crash.
- NASA: Hubble Space Telescope discovers farthest star ever seen.
POLITICS:
- China: Trump pushes back against market fears of trade war.
- Clean Water Act: Pruitt will make final decisions on preservation, according to leaked memo.
- Tariffs: China announces $50 billion in tariffs on planes, cars, soybeans.
- Todd Johnson: Trump Defense appointee resigns over birther, racist postings.
- Cambridge Analytica: Nigeria, Kenya to probe company's alleged role in their elections.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Masterchef: Judge accused of 'whitesplaining' over crispy rendang.
- Stranger Things: Creators sued for allegedly stealing show's concept.
- CBS: Company makes bid for Viacom.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 5-4 to bolster playoff hunt.
- Frozen Four: Michigan Alumni Association holding Frozen Four hockey events in St. Paul.
- Villanova: Students, fans celebrate basketball title; 2 arrests reported.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
