News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 1, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Gerrymandering: Michigan voters to decide on anti-gerrymandering proposal in November.
  • WeatherFlood Warnings expire, more rain chances Wednesday afternoon.
  • Nathaniel Abraham: Man convicted in 1997 Pontiac murder at 11-years-old released from prison.
  • Mike Pence: Vice president blames Russia for election meddling.

LOCAL

  • Nathaniel Abraham: Man convicted in 1997 Pontiac murder at 11-years-old released from prison.
  • Education: 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche.
  • Melvindale: Ghostbusters-like substance found oozing onto Metro Detroit road - and no one knows why.
  • Midtown Detroit: Domino's delivery driver shot, robbed.
  • Gerrymandering: Michigan voters to decide on anti-gerrymandering proposal in November.
  • Detroit's West Side: Police chase ends in crash on I-96 in Detroit; suspect fled on foot.
  • Macomb County: Bodybuilder charged with stabbing girlfriend, possessing steroids.
  • Detroit: Charges dropped against 6 people in million-dollar marijuana bust along Detroit riverfront.
  • Help Me Hank: Michigan families tricked into leasing expensive dogs they thought they were buying.
  • WeatherFlood Warnings expire, more rain chances Wednesday afternoon.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • South Carolina: No more snow days? School district replaces day off with online classes.
  • Wisconsin: Man has limbs amputated after dog lick leads to severe infection, doctors say.
  • Massachusetts: Entire police force resigns in small town after officers cite low pay, poor equipment.
  • Arizona​Waitress who stole money, sends $1K, apology decade later.
  • California: Carr Fire victim finds family heirloom amid ashes.

POLITICS:

  • Mike Pence​​​​​​​: Vice president blames Russia for election meddling.
  • Obamacare: Trump administration makes it easier to buy alternative to Obamacare.
  • Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day one of former Trump campaign chairman's trial.
  • Trade: Trump could raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
  • North KoreaNorth Korea only provided one dog tag with possible US remains.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.