TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Gerrymandering: Michigan voters to decide on anti-gerrymandering proposal in November.
- Weather: Flood Warnings expire, more rain chances Wednesday afternoon.
- Nathaniel Abraham: Man convicted in 1997 Pontiac murder at 11-years-old released from prison.
- Mike Pence: Vice president blames Russia for election meddling.
LOCAL:
- Education: 20 best school districts in Michigan, according to Niche.
- Melvindale: Ghostbusters-like substance found oozing onto Metro Detroit road - and no one knows why.
- Midtown Detroit: Domino's delivery driver shot, robbed.
- Detroit's West Side: Police chase ends in crash on I-96 in Detroit; suspect fled on foot.
- Macomb County: Bodybuilder charged with stabbing girlfriend, possessing steroids.
- Detroit: Charges dropped against 6 people in million-dollar marijuana bust along Detroit riverfront.
- Help Me Hank: Michigan families tricked into leasing expensive dogs they thought they were buying.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- South Carolina: No more snow days? School district replaces day off with online classes.
- Wisconsin: Man has limbs amputated after dog lick leads to severe infection, doctors say.
- Massachusetts: Entire police force resigns in small town after officers cite low pay, poor equipment.
- Arizona: Waitress who stole money, sends $1K, apology decade later.
- California: Carr Fire victim finds family heirloom amid ashes.
POLITICS:
- Obamacare: Trump administration makes it easier to buy alternative to Obamacare.
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day one of former Trump campaign chairman's trial.
- Trade: Trump could raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
- North Korea: North Korea only provided one dog tag with possible US remains.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Nicole Kidman: Actress rescued a giant tarantula from her pool and has video to prove it.
- Jennifer Lopez: Singer to receive MTV Video Vanguard Award.
- Universal Music Group: Part of Universal Music Group up for sale.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Detroit Tigers trade Leonys Martin to Cleveland for Willi Castro.
- Serena Williams: Tennis star suffers worst defeat of her career.
- Chris Archer: Rays send Chris Archer to Pirates.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
