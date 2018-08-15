TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 15, 2018

News

  • Ford: Automaker to spend roughly $740M on Detroit train depot redevelopment plans.
  • Bill Schuette: Republican candidate to name running mate in Michigan governor's race.
  • Aretha Franklin: New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit holds service.
  • New Mexico: Why judge allowed release of compound suspects.

LOCAL

  • Aretha Franklin: New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit holds service.
  • Warren: Man to be sentenced for fatal shooting of teen over basketball game.
  • Detroit: Several new vehicles stolen from Jefferson North Assembly Plant.
  • Ford: Automaker to spend roughly $740M on Detroit train depot redevelopment plans.
  • Grosse Pointe Farms: Officials search for boater who disappeared underwater on Lake St. Clair.
  • Bill Schuette: Republican candidate to name running mate in Michigan governor's race.
  • Detroit: Man to be sentenced for neighbor's fatal shooting during alleged dog attack.
  • Lenawee County: DNA confirms 'John Doe' buried in Georgia is 15-year-old boy missing from Lenawee County since 1979.
  • Westland: Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant struck, killed while jogging; police seek driver.
  • Walled Lake: Man accused of shooting girlfriend several times, killing her inside apartment.
  • Berkley High School: School moves to later start time.
  • WeatherWarm, muggy Wednesday start with rain chances later.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • New Mexico: Why judge allowed release of compound suspects.
  • Parkland: It's back to school in Parkland -- but hardly back to normal.
  • CaliforniaSmoke from wildfires is polluting parts of the West.
  • Puerto Rico: Power restoration is complete, but that's not right.
  • Los Angeles: LA will be first US city to install body scanners in subway.

POLITICS:

  • West Virginia: West Virginia House impeaches the entire state Supreme Court.
  • Sarah Sanders: White House press secretary apologizes for false claim about African-American jobs.
  • Bill Schuette: Republican candidate to name running mate in Michigan governor's race.
  • Connecticut: Teacher could be Connecticut's first black Democrat in Congress.
  • George ConwayKellyanne Conway's husband appears to slam Trump.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Alex Jones: Twitter suspends conspiracy theorist for one week.
  • Penn Jillette: Magician says Trump made 'racially insensitive' comments during his time appearing on "The Celebrity Apprentice."​​​
  • Aretha Franklin: New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit holds service.

SPORTS:

  • Leonys Martin: Former Detroit Tigers outfielder battling life-threatening bacterial infection.
  • Tiger Woods: TV audiences spike as Tiger Woods fever grips golfing world.
  • Ford Field: Detroit Lions offering discounts on drinks, food at Ford Field before games.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

