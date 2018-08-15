TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ford: Automaker to spend roughly $740M on Detroit train depot redevelopment plans.
- Bill Schuette: Republican candidate to name running mate in Michigan governor's race.
- Aretha Franklin: New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit holds service.
- New Mexico: Why judge allowed release of compound suspects.
LOCAL:
- Warren: Man to be sentenced for fatal shooting of teen over basketball game.
- Detroit: Several new vehicles stolen from Jefferson North Assembly Plant.
- Grosse Pointe Farms: Officials search for boater who disappeared underwater on Lake St. Clair.
- Detroit: Man to be sentenced for neighbor's fatal shooting during alleged dog attack.
- Lenawee County: DNA confirms 'John Doe' buried in Georgia is 15-year-old boy missing from Lenawee County since 1979.
- Westland: Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant struck, killed while jogging; police seek driver.
- Walled Lake: Man accused of shooting girlfriend several times, killing her inside apartment.
- Berkley High School: School moves to later start time.
- Weather: Warm, muggy Wednesday start with rain chances later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Parkland: It's back to school in Parkland -- but hardly back to normal.
- California: Smoke from wildfires is polluting parts of the West.
- Puerto Rico: Power restoration is complete, but that's not right.
- Los Angeles: LA will be first US city to install body scanners in subway.
POLITICS:
- West Virginia: West Virginia House impeaches the entire state Supreme Court.
- Sarah Sanders: White House press secretary apologizes for false claim about African-American jobs.
- Connecticut: Teacher could be Connecticut's first black Democrat in Congress.
- George Conway: Kellyanne Conway's husband appears to slam Trump.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Alex Jones: Twitter suspends conspiracy theorist for one week.
- Penn Jillette: Magician says Trump made 'racially insensitive' comments during his time appearing on "The Celebrity Apprentice."
SPORTS:
- Leonys Martin: Former Detroit Tigers outfielder battling life-threatening bacterial infection.
- Tiger Woods: TV audiences spike as Tiger Woods fever grips golfing world.
- Ford Field: Detroit Lions offering discounts on drinks, food at Ford Field before games.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
