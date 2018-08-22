News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 22, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit's East Side: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting.
  • Andy Lefko: Worker hurt in 1999 crash, inspiring stricter Michigan construction zone laws, dies.​​​​​​​
  • Canton Township​​​​​​​: Alleged mastermind among people arraigned for massive Wayne County theft ring.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: 12-year-old girl severely burned doing online 'fire challenge'.​​​​​​​
  • Muskegon Heights: Michigan teen charged in accidental fatal shooting of 14-year-old sister.
  • I-696 Construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement this week.​​​​​​​
  • Warren​​​​​​​: Arrests made in connection with fatal shooting at barbershop.
  • Detroit's West Side: Off-duty Detroit firefighter fatally shot inside home.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherNoticeably cooler Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hurricane Lane: Hawaii residents brace themselves as storm strengthens.
  • Mollie Tibbetts: Security camera offered key clue in case of missing Iowa student.
  • NASA: Scientists confirm water ice exists on the moon.
  • ArkansasToddlers survive alone for days after wreck kills mother.
  • Facebook: Social media giant takes down 652 pages, some with Russia, Iran links.

POLITICS:

  • Trump​​​​​​​Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and President Trump: What you need to know.
  • Medicare: 4 ways Trump administration wants to change Medicare.
  • Michael Cohen: Cohen's attorney says he has information on Trump that would interest Mueller.
  • Paul Manafort : Takeaways from the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts.
  • Mollie Tibbetts: Politicians blame immigration laws for Tibbetts' death.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • College Football Playoff: AP picks Michigan Wolverines to make College Football Playoff as No. 2 seed.
  • Ohio State University: Trustees to discuss future of football coach Urban Meyer.
  • Joe Murphy: Former Detroit Red Wings 1st overall pick Joe Murphy is now homeless, reports say.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

