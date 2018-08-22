TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Trump: Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and President Trump: What you need to know.
- Andy Lefko: Worker hurt in 1999 crash, inspiring stricter Michigan construction zone laws, dies.
- College Football Playoff: AP picks Michigan Wolverines to make College Football Playoff as No. 2 seed.
- Mollie Tibbetts: Security camera offered key clue in case of missing Iowa student.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's East Side: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting.
- Canton Township: Alleged mastermind among people arraigned for massive Wayne County theft ring.
- Detroit: 12-year-old girl severely burned doing online 'fire challenge'.
- Muskegon Heights: Michigan teen charged in accidental fatal shooting of 14-year-old sister.
- I-696 Construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement this week.
- Warren: Arrests made in connection with fatal shooting at barbershop.
- Detroit's West Side: Off-duty Detroit firefighter fatally shot inside home.
- Weather: Noticeably cooler Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Lane: Hawaii residents brace themselves as storm strengthens.
- NASA: Scientists confirm water ice exists on the moon.
- Arkansas: Toddlers survive alone for days after wreck kills mother.
- Facebook: Social media giant takes down 652 pages, some with Russia, Iran links.
POLITICS:
- Medicare: 4 ways Trump administration wants to change Medicare.
- Michael Cohen: Cohen's attorney says he has information on Trump that would interest Mueller.
- Paul Manafort : Takeaways from the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts.
- Mollie Tibbetts: Politicians blame immigration laws for Tibbetts' death.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Aretha Franklin: Legendary singer had no will or trust, report says.
- Post Malone: Plane carrying musician safely makes emergency landing after blowing tires on takeoff.
- Kevin Kwan: 'Crazy Rich Asians' author wanted for skipping national service.
SPORTS:
- Ohio State University: Trustees to discuss future of football coach Urban Meyer.
- Joe Murphy: Former Detroit Red Wings 1st overall pick Joe Murphy is now homeless, reports say.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
