TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Hurricane Maria: Death toll upgraded from 64 to 2,975.
- Michigan Weather: Thunderstorms cause widespread power outages, tree damage.
- Mike Pence: Vice President Pence will visit Michigan today for John James campaign event.
- Aretha Franklin: Four days of events to honor Aretha Franklin will conclude on Friday, Aug. 31 with a private funeral service and celebration in Detroit.
LOCAL:
- Novi: Man crawls out of woods onto I-96 in Novi, attacks EMS worker trying to help him, police say.
- Detroit's West Side: 4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash.
- Hazel Park: Man found dead in basement of home.
- Detroit: Funeral is today for firefighter who was killed during robbery at his home.
- Weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: ICE raids business, detains more than 100.
- Pope Francis: Pope says meeting with sex abuse survivors had 'profound effect' on him.
- Texas: Tears, gasps after ex-officer's murder verdict in teen's death.
- Texas: Mystery woman in what could be handcuffs rings doorbells, disappears.
POLITICS:
- John McCain: NATO considers naming its HQ building in honor of late U.S. senator.
- Arizona: McSally fends off right-wing challengers.
- Paul Manafort: DC judge and Manafort team already clashing in court.
- Trump: President warns evangelicals of 'violence' if GOP loses in the midterms.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- HBO: Network quietly drops erotic programming from lineup.
- Ariana Grande: Pop star to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
SPORTS:
- J.D. Martinez: Ex-Tigers slugger defends 2013 Instagram post that featured Hitler.
- Red Wings: Here is the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings TV schedule.
- Robert Ayes: Detroit Lions sign former first-round pick DE.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
