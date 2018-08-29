TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 29, 2018

News

  • Hurricane Maria: Death toll upgraded from 64 to 2,975.
  • Michigan Weather: Thunderstorms cause widespread power outages, tree damage.
  • Mike Pence: Vice President Pence will visit Michigan today for John James campaign event.
  • Aretha Franklin​​​​​​​: Four days of events to honor Aretha Franklin will conclude on Friday, Aug. 31 with a private funeral service and celebration in Detroit.​​​​

LOCAL

  • Novi: Man crawls out of woods onto I-96 in Novi, attacks EMS worker trying to help him, police say.
  • Detroit's West Side: 4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash.​​​​​​​
  • Hazel Park: Man found dead in basement of home.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Funeral is today for firefighter who was killed during robbery at his home.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherShowers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Texas: ICE raids business, detains more than 100.
  • Pope Francis: Pope says meeting with sex abuse survivors had 'profound effect' on him.
  • Hurricane Maria: Death toll upgraded from 64 to 2,975.
  • Texas: Tears, gasps after ex-officer's murder verdict in teen's death.
  • TexasMystery woman in what could be handcuffs rings doorbells, disappears.

POLITICS:

  • John McCain: NATO considers naming its HQ building in honor of late U.S. senator.
  • Arizona: McSally fends off right-wing challengers.
  • Paul Manafort: DC judge and Manafort team already clashing in court.
  • Trump: President warns evangelicals of 'violence' if GOP loses in the midterms.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • HBO: Network quietly drops erotic programming from lineup​​​​​​​.
  • Ariana Grande: Pop star to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

SPORTS:

  • J.D. Martinez: Ex-Tigers slugger defends 2013 Instagram post that featured Hitler.
  • Red Wings: Here is the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings TV schedule.
  • Robert Ayes: Detroit Lions sign former first-round pick DE.

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.
  • Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro DetroitSecuritas hiring security officers and fire marshals.

