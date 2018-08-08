News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 8, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Michigan Primary Election: View all results here.
  • Highland Park: Police find missing 7-year-old girl.
  • Oakland County: Voters frustrated by ballot shortages at several polling locations.​​​​​​​
  • Shelby Township: Vehicle engulfed in flames kills woman.
  • Detroit: Mother searching for daughter's killer; Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 cash reward.
  • Gretchen Whitmer: Former legislative leader heads all-female Democratic ticket.
  • Bill Schuette: Michigan attorney general wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor.
  • Rashida Tlaib: Former Michigan state representative wins U.S. House District 13; poised to become first Muslim woman in Congress.
  • John James: Detroit-area businessman and Iraq War veteran wins Michigan's Republican Senate nomination.
  • WeatherPotential flooding rains north.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • New Mexico: Remains of a boy found at a compound where 11 starving children lived in filth.
  • California: Record-breaking fire may take until September to contain.
  • FloridaCows help police round up suspect who ran into pasture during foot chase.
  • Chicago: City deploying hundreds of additional officers to bloodied neighborhoods.
  • Hawaii: Lava flow from most active fissure on Kilauea slows dramatically.

POLITICS:

  • Michigan Primary Election: View all results here.
  • Ohio: Close call in special election for House seat.
  • Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day six of the Paul Manafort trial.
  • Space Force: Pence will visit Pentagon to discuss proposed Space Force.
  • Trade: US unveils next round of Chinese imports to face tariffs.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • James Bond: New James Bond museum opens atop Austrian mountain.
  • XXXTentacion: Fourth suspect in rapper's killing turns himself in.
  • Charivari Detroit: Free electronic music festival Charivari comes to Detroit August 17-19.

SPORTS:

  • John Beilein: Michigan basketball coach recovering after double bypass surgery.
  • Michigan State University: Athletic department aims to start new era.
  • WNBA: Team's travel nightmare results in forfeit after league ruling.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.