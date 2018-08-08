TOP STORIES Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Primary Election: View all results here.
- California: Record-breaking fire may take until September to contain.
- Gretchen Whitmer: Former legislative leader heads all-female Democratic ticket.
- Bill Schuette: Michigan attorney general wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Primary Election: View all results here.
- Highland Park: Police find missing 7-year-old girl.
- Oakland County: Voters frustrated by ballot shortages at several polling locations.
- Shelby Township: Vehicle engulfed in flames kills woman.
- Detroit: Mother searching for daughter's killer; Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 cash reward.
- Gretchen Whitmer: Former legislative leader heads all-female Democratic ticket.
- Bill Schuette: Michigan attorney general wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor.
- Rashida Tlaib: Former Michigan state representative wins U.S. House District 13; poised to become first Muslim woman in Congress.
- John James: Detroit-area businessman and Iraq War veteran wins Michigan's Republican Senate nomination.
- Weather: Potential flooding rains north.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Mexico: Remains of a boy found at a compound where 11 starving children lived in filth.
- California: Record-breaking fire may take until September to contain.
- Florida: Cows help police round up suspect who ran into pasture during foot chase.
- Chicago: City deploying hundreds of additional officers to bloodied neighborhoods.
- Hawaii: Lava flow from most active fissure on Kilauea slows dramatically.
POLITICS:
- Michigan Primary Election: View all results here.
- Ohio: Close call in special election for House seat.
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day six of the Paul Manafort trial.
- Space Force: Pence will visit Pentagon to discuss proposed Space Force.
- Trade: US unveils next round of Chinese imports to face tariffs.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- James Bond: New James Bond museum opens atop Austrian mountain.
- XXXTentacion: Fourth suspect in rapper's killing turns himself in.
- Charivari Detroit: Free electronic music festival Charivari comes to Detroit August 17-19.
SPORTS:
- John Beilein: Michigan basketball coach recovering after double bypass surgery.
- Michigan State University: Athletic department aims to start new era.
- WNBA: Team's travel nightmare results in forfeit after league ruling.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.