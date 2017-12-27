TOP STORIES Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Harper Woods: State police seek red pickup truck with Kentucky plates in I-94 road rage shooting.
- Toledo: 4 teens face additional charges after Michigan man hit by sandbag on I-75 in Toledo dies.
- Detroit: Former MSP trooper charged in Detroit teen's ATV death had previous Taser misconduct.
- Weather: Dangerous cold continues, near record lows.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Apartment building catches fire on Glendale Avenue.
- Detroit: Shop owner sees spike in thefts after installing Project Green Light cameras.
- Ann Arbor: Man searches for stranger who saved his life during medical emergency 8 years ago.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Honolulu: Friends of 60 years find out they're biological brothers.
- The Vatican: Two Raphael paintings unearthed at the Vatican.
- New York: 4 people found dead in basement.
- Deep Freeze: Frigid weather will usher in the New Year in the Midwest and eastern US.
- Pennsylvania: Erie sees record-breaking two-day snowfall.
- California: Light earthquakes shake San Jose area.
POLITICS:
- Obama: Former president warns of divisive social media use.
- Apple: Company gets tax break, allowing it to bring billions back to US.
- Corey Lewandowski: Singer Joy Villa alleges former Trump official assaulted her at Trump hotel party.
- Virginia: Tie-breaking drawing delayed in House of Delegates race.
- Nikki Haley: US ambassador touts reduced UN budget.
- Kremlin: Russia offers to act as mediator for US and North Korea.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Prince Harry: British royal sidesteps wedding guest list controversy.
- Michael Jackson: Holiday photo offers rare glimpse of late singer's children.
- NFL: Sunday Night Football cancelled this week.
SPORTS:
- Johnny Bower: Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer dies at 93.
- Jim Caldwell: Lions coach focused on Packers, not his future with team.
- Camel Racing: Multi-million dollar industry mixes modernity, tradition.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
