TOP STORIES Wednesday, December 5, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • George H.W. Bush: Coverage of President George H.W. Bush's funeral service.
  • Lansing: Michigan Legislature OKs gutting wage, paid sick time laws.
  • Sumpter Township: Woman sentenced for role in 4-year-old daughter's torture, murder.
  • Michael Flynn: Former Trump national security adviser has given 'substantial assistance' to the special counsel.

LOCAL

  • MonroeNortel Lanes bowling alley destroyed by fire.
  • MarijuanaRecreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan tomorrow.
  • Ann ArborHazmat incident at Domino's Farms caused by yellow ink toner.
  • Sterling Heights: Woman survives after being taken off life support.
  • WeatherLight snow showers expected Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • IllinoisSatanic statue added to Illinois Statehouse alongside Nativity scene and Menorah.
  • Costa RicaFamily identifies body found in Costa Rica as missing US woman.
  • HawaiiKilauea may have stopped erupting for first time since 1983.
  • New York City: Police department unveils new drone system.

POLITICS:

  • Trump Organization: DC and Maryland send subpoenas to Trump Org over hotel payments.
  • Wisconsin: GOP-led Wisconsin legislature OKs bills to cut executive power.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • College Football: 4 Michigan schools to play in bowl games.
  • Red Wings: Kucherov, Lightning beat Red Wings 6-5 in shootout.
  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers agree to one-year deal with starting pitcher Matt Moore.

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

