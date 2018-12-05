TOP STORIES Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- George H.W. Bush: Coverage of President George H.W. Bush's funeral service.
- Lansing: Michigan Legislature OKs gutting wage, paid sick time laws.
- Sumpter Township: Woman sentenced for role in 4-year-old daughter's torture, murder.
- Michael Flynn: Former Trump national security adviser has given 'substantial assistance' to the special counsel.
LOCAL:
- Monroe: Nortel Lanes bowling alley destroyed by fire.
- Marijuana: Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan tomorrow.
- Ann Arbor: Hazmat incident at Domino's Farms caused by yellow ink toner.
- Sterling Heights: Woman survives after being taken off life support.
- Weather: Light snow showers expected Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Illinois: Satanic statue added to Illinois Statehouse alongside Nativity scene and Menorah.
- Costa Rica: Family identifies body found in Costa Rica as missing US woman.
- Hawaii: Kilauea may have stopped erupting for first time since 1983.
- New York City: Police department unveils new drone system.
POLITICS:
- Trump Organization: DC and Maryland send subpoenas to Trump Org over hotel payments.
- Wisconsin: GOP-led Wisconsin legislature OKs bills to cut executive power.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Surviving R. Kelly: 'Surviving R. Kelly' doc screening evacuated due to threats.
- Electric Forest: Festival reveals 2019 lineup.
- Cardi B: Rapper announces breakup with Offset.
SPORTS:
- College Football: 4 Michigan schools to play in bowl games.
- Red Wings: Kucherov, Lightning beat Red Wings 6-5 in shootout.
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers agree to one-year deal with starting pitcher Matt Moore.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
