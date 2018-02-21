TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Garden City: Garden City High School on lockdown after bullet found in school.
- Ortonville: Shooting suspect due in court for preliminary hearing.
- Billy Graham: Famed evangelist preacher dies at 99.
- Florida: Students send message to lawmakers after deadly mass shooting at high school.
LOCAL:
- Potholes: Where are the worst roads in Metro Detroit?
- Flooding: Check if a body of water near you might flood during this week's rain.
- Bangor Township: Police believe Oakland County mother killed her 2 young children in double murder-suicide.
- Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $500K on scratch off.
- Bill Wild: Westland Mayor announces run for Michigan's 13th congressional district.
- Weather: Flood watch remains in effect with more rain Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Arizona: Parents charged after police say children were locked in rooms with no access to food or water.
- Florida School Shooting: CNN to hold town hall with students and Florida's politicians.
- Police Deaths: 13 officers shot to death so far this year.
- Kentucky: 'Kill the NRA' appears on vandalized highway billboard.
POLITICS:
- Gun Control: How AR-15-style guns are legal.
- National Rifle Association: NRA to participate in CNN town hall.
- Russia: White House cryptically hints at action against Russia.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Tavis Smiley: Former host sues PBS, saying sexual misconduct investigation was biased.
- March For Our Lives: Oprah, Steven Spielberg donating to event formed after deadly school shooting.
- Bill Gates: Microsoft founder to guest star on 'The Big Bang Theory'.
SPORTS:
- Mt. Brighton: Interest in ski racing picks up at Mount Brighton during Winter Olympics.
- Red Wings: Jared Coreau is back for another chance after Mrazek trade.
- Tiger Woods: Golf star to bring the 'fire,' named Ryder Cup vice captain.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
