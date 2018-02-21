News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 21, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Garden City: Garden City High School on lockdown after bullet found in school.
  • Ortonville: Shooting suspect due in court for preliminary hearing.
  • Billy GrahamFamed evangelist preacher dies at 99.
  • Florida: Students send message to lawmakers after deadly mass shooting at high school.

LOCAL

  • Garden City: Garden City High School on lockdown after bullet found in school.
  • Potholes: Where are the worst roads in Metro Detroit?
  • Ortonville: Shooting suspect due in court for preliminary hearing.
  • Flooding: Check if a body of water near you might flood during this week's rain.
  • Bangor Township: Police believe Oakland County mother killed her 2 young children in double murder-suicide.
  • Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $500K on scratch off.
  • Bill WildWestland Mayor announces run for Michigan's 13th congressional district.
  • WeatherFlood watch remains in effect with more rain Wednesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Billy GrahamFamed evangelist preacher dies at 99.
  • Arizona: Parents charged after police say children were locked in rooms with no access to food or water.
  • Florida School Shooting: CNN to hold town hall with students and Florida's politicians.
  • Police Deaths: 13 officers shot to death so far this year.
  • Kentucky: 'Kill the NRA' appears on vandalized highway billboard.

POLITICS:

  • Florida: Students send message to lawmakers after deadly mass shooting at high school.
  • Gun ControlHow AR-15-style guns are legal.
  • National Rifle Association: NRA to participate in CNN town hall.
  • Bill WildWestland Mayor announces run for Michigan's 13th congressional district.
  • Russia: White House cryptically hints at action against Russia.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Tavis Smiley: Former host sues PBS, saying sexual misconduct investigation was biased.
  • March For Our Lives: Oprah, Steven Spielberg donating to event formed after deadly school shooting.
  • Bill Gates: Microsoft founder to guest star on 'The Big Bang Theory'.

SPORTS:

  • Mt. Brighton: Interest in ski racing picks up at Mount Brighton during Winter Olympics.
  • Red Wings: Jared Coreau is back for another chance after Mrazek trade.
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star to bring the 'fire,' named Ryder Cup vice captain.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.