TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Retailer will stop selling assault-style rifles, raise age limit for all gun sales.
- Weather: Heavy rain followed by 2-4 inches of snow expected Thursday in Metro Detroit.
- Missing: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 32-year-old Michigan man.
LOCAL:
- Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
- Quadruple Shooting: Dark details emerge about quadruple murder in Detroit.
- Southfield: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
- Missing: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 32-year-old Michigan man.
- Detroit: Man wanted in Detroit Opera House garage armed robbery, assault turns self in.
- Detroit's West Side: Surveillance camera records man dumping body.
- Karen Spranger: Macomb County clerk takes conspiracy allegations to federal court.
- St. Clair Shores: Woman's windows shot out by BB gun while driving.
- Novi: Identity theft suspect apprehended at Twelve Oaks Mall after 100 mph car chase.
- Weather: Heavy rain followed by 2-4 inches of snow expected Thursday in Metro Detroit.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Retailer will stop selling assault-style rifles, raise age limit for all gun sales.
- Texas: Teen accused of stabbing newborn daughter to death minutes after giving birth.
- Anti-Defamation League: Anti-Semitic incidents surged nearly 60% in 2017.
- Guns In Schools: These schools say arming teachers 'can be done right'.
- Parkland: Classes resume for Florida high school students after deadly mass shooting.
POLITICS:
- National Rifle Association: NRA directly appealed to Trump against raising age for gun sales.
- Jared Kushner: What Trump's son-in-law's clearance downgrade means.
- Billy Graham: Trump, Ryan to honor evangelist at US Capitol Wednesday.
- James Comey: Former FBI director trolls Trump in tweet teasing upcoming book.
- Ben Carson: HUD spent $31,000 in 2017 on new dining room set for Carson's office.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
- Jennifer Lawrence: Actress says men have mistreated her in Hollywood.
- Ryan Seacrest: Television personality still hosting Oscar coverage for E! despite sexual misconduct allegations.
SPORTS:
- Ezekiel Ansah: Detroit Lions place franchise tag on defensive end.
- NFL: League reportedly considering major change to pass interference rules, definition of catch.
- Papa John's: Pizza chain is ending its NFL sponsorship.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.