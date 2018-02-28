News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 28, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Retailer will stop selling assault-style rifles, raise age limit for all gun sales.
  • WeatherHeavy rain followed by 2-4 inches of snow expected Thursday in Metro Detroit.
  • Missing: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 32-year-old Michigan man.

LOCAL

  • Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
  • Quadruple Shooting: Dark details emerge about quadruple murder in Detroit.
  • Southfield: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
  • Missing: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 32-year-old Michigan man.
  • Detroit: Man wanted in Detroit Opera House garage armed robbery, assault turns self in.
  • Detroit's West Side: Surveillance camera records man dumping body.
  • Karen Spranger: Macomb County clerk takes conspiracy allegations to federal court.
  • St. Clair Shores: Woman's windows shot out by BB gun while driving.
  • Novi: Identity theft suspect apprehended at Twelve Oaks Mall after 100 mph car chase.
  • WeatherHeavy rain followed by 2-4 inches of snow expected Thursday in Metro Detroit.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Retailer will stop selling assault-style rifles, raise age limit for all gun sales.
  • TexasTeen accused of stabbing newborn daughter to death minutes after giving birth.
  • Anti-Defamation League: Anti-Semitic incidents surged nearly 60% in 2017.
  • Guns In Schools: These schools say arming teachers 'can be done right'.
  • Parkland: Classes resume for Florida high school students after deadly mass shooting.

POLITICS:

  • National Rifle AssociationNRA directly appealed to Trump against raising age for gun sales.
  • Jared KushnerWhat Trump's son-in-law's clearance downgrade means.
  • Billy Graham: Trump, Ryan to honor evangelist at US Capitol Wednesday.
  • James Comey: Former FBI director trolls Trump in tweet teasing upcoming book.
  • Ben Carson: HUD spent $31,000 in 2017 on new dining room set for Carson's office.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Big Sean: Rapper partnering with Emagine to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.
  • Jennifer Lawrence: Actress says men have mistreated her in Hollywood.
  • Ryan Seacrest: Television personality still hosting Oscar coverage for E! despite sexual misconduct allegations.

SPORTS:

  • Ezekiel Ansah: Detroit Lions place franchise tag on defensive end.
  • NFL: League reportedly considering major change to pass interference rules, definition of catch.
  • Papa John's: Pizza chain is ending its NFL sponsorship.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.