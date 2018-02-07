TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 7, 2018

News

By Brian Newlin
LOCAL

  • Detroit: 2 women to be sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of Garden City High School student.
  • Detroit: Officer due in court for alleged assault, unlawful arrest caught on camera at gas station.
  • Glenn DossMother of slain Detroit police Officer shares her pain.
  • Animal Control: Dog with carabiner hooked into his skin rescued in Detroit.
  • Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton responds to human remains found in Montana.
  • United Auto Workers: Widow of former UAW VP to serve possible 27 months in prison after striking plea deal.
  • Weather2-3 inches of snow this morning in Metro Detroit.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • General Motors: 50,000 GM factory workers will get $11,750 profit-sharing checks.
  • Powerball: Winner refuses to ID herself, sues for anonymity.
  • Wall Street: Dow futures signal another bumpy ride.
  • Alabama: Man in custody after viral child pornography video.
  • Edwin Jackson: Suspect in Colts player's death charged with immigration offenses.

POLITICS:

  • Missouri: Dems win state House race in pro-Trump district.
  • Immigration: Here's one way immigration debate could unfold next week.
  • Poland: President signs controversial Holocaust bill into law.
  • North Korea: US to impose 'toughest ever' sanctions on North Korea, Pence warns.
  • Trump: President tells Pentagon to plan a military parade.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Los Angeles Times: Tronc in talks to sell the Los Angeles Times.
  • ESPN: Streaming service will cost $4.99.
  • Star Wars: 'Game of Thrones' creators to produce and write new 'Star Wars' films.

SPORTS:

  • Chad Billins: Meet the Olympic hockey player from Michigan.
  • James WisniewskiMeet the Olympic hockey player from Michigan.
  • Red Wings: Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, close in on NHL-best Tampa Bay.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

