TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 7, 2018

- Detroit: Officer due in court for alleged assault, unlawful arrest caught on camera at gas station
- Detroit: 2 women to be sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of Garden City High School student.
- Animal Control: Dog with carabiner hooked into his skin rescued in Detroit.
- General Motors: 50,000 GM factory workers will get $11,750 profit-sharing checks.
LOCAL:
- Glenn Doss: Mother of slain Detroit police Officer shares her pain.
- Missing Skelton Boys: John Skelton responds to human remains found in Montana.
- United Auto Workers: Widow of former UAW VP to serve possible 27 months in prison after striking plea deal.
- Weather: 2-3 inches of snow this morning in Metro Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Powerball: Winner refuses to ID herself, sues for anonymity.
- Wall Street: Dow futures signal another bumpy ride.
- Alabama: Man in custody after viral child pornography video.
- Edwin Jackson: Suspect in Colts player's death charged with immigration offenses.
POLITICS:
- Missouri: Dems win state House race in pro-Trump district.
- Immigration: Here's one way immigration debate could unfold next week.
- Poland: President signs controversial Holocaust bill into law.
- North Korea: US to impose 'toughest ever' sanctions on North Korea, Pence warns.
- Trump: President tells Pentagon to plan a military parade.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Los Angeles Times: Tronc in talks to sell the Los Angeles Times.
- ESPN: Streaming service will cost $4.99.
- Star Wars: 'Game of Thrones' creators to produce and write new 'Star Wars' films.
SPORTS:
- Chad Billins: Meet the Olympic hockey player from Michigan.
- James Wisniewski: Meet the Olympic hockey player from Michigan.
- Red Wings: Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, close in on NHL-best Tampa Bay.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
