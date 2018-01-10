TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 10, 2018

News

By Brian Newlin
  • Southern California: Mudslides wipe out homes, leaving 13 dead.
  • Louisiana: Teacher handcuffed, removed from school board meeting.
  • Grand Rapids: Michigan teen gets 28-60 years for police chase crash that killed 2.
  • NFL Coaching: Could Lions lose Matt Patricia to Giants?

LOCAL

  • Education: Michigan parents can now track performance of child's school with new dashboard.
  • Sumpter TownshipMother, boyfriend wanted in 4-year-old girl's death captured in Georgia.
  • Clinton Township: Deadly workplace shooting result of altercation between employees.
  • LivoniaDoctor, 7 others charged in prescription drug conspiracy.
  • University of MichiganCharter revoked for fraternity after hazing probe.
  • Weather2-3 inches of snow expected Friday morning.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • San Antonio: Top cop under fire after releasing immigrants to charity.
  • Missouri: Neo-Nazi charged with terrorism, complaint says.
  • Team USA: Gymnast Nichols is 'Athlete A' in sex abuse case.

POLITICS:

  • Russia: US must act now against Russian meddling, report says.
  • Supreme Court: Voting rights groups say system suppresses votes.
  • DACA: Judge blocks Trump administration plan to roll back DACA.
  • Climate Change: Report says Trump admin removed online climate change references.
  • Supreme Court: Privacy rights of unauthorized rental car drivers taken on in 2014 incident.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • YouTube: Amid Logan Paul controversy, YouTube explores 'further consequences'.
  • Catherine Deneuve: French film star denounces #MeToo in open letter.
  • Hulu: Streaming platform grows to 17 million subscribers.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Coaching: Could Lions lose Matt Patricia to Giants?
  • NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions take at No. 20? 
ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

