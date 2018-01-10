TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Southern California: Mudslides wipe out homes, leaving 13 dead.
- Louisiana: Teacher handcuffed, removed from school board meeting.
- Grand Rapids: Michigan teen gets 28-60 years for police chase crash that killed 2.
- NFL Coaching: Could Lions lose Matt Patricia to Giants?
LOCAL:
- Education: Michigan parents can now track performance of child's school with new dashboard.
- Sumpter Township: Mother, boyfriend wanted in 4-year-old girl's death captured in Georgia.
- Clinton Township: Deadly workplace shooting result of altercation between employees.
- Livonia: Doctor, 7 others charged in prescription drug conspiracy.
- University of Michigan: Charter revoked for fraternity after hazing probe.
- Weather: 2-3 inches of snow expected Friday morning.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Louisiana: Teacher handcuffed, removed from school board meeting.
- San Antonio: Top cop under fire after releasing immigrants to charity.
- Missouri: Neo-Nazi charged with terrorism, complaint says.
- Team USA: Gymnast Nichols is 'Athlete A' in sex abuse case.
POLITICS:
- Russia: US must act now against Russian meddling, report says.
- Supreme Court: Voting rights groups say system suppresses votes.
- DACA: Judge blocks Trump administration plan to roll back DACA.
- Climate Change: Report says Trump admin removed online climate change references.
- Supreme Court: Privacy rights of unauthorized rental car drivers taken on in 2014 incident.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- YouTube: Amid Logan Paul controversy, YouTube explores 'further consequences'.
- Catherine Deneuve: French film star denounces #MeToo in open letter.
- Hulu: Streaming platform grows to 17 million subscribers.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions take at No. 20?
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
