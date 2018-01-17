TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Meteor and Earthquake: Here's everything we know.
- Larry Nassar: Victims address former doctor at sentencing in sexual abuse cases.
- Bianca Jones: Witnesses say baby ruled dead in father's murder trial 6 years ago is still alive.
- FCC: More than 20 states sue to stop net neutrality repeal.
METEOR:
- Bolide: What exactly is a bolide? Where did debris land?
- USGS: United States Geological Survey confirms meteor over Metro Detroit caused magnitude 2.0 earthquake.
- Debris: How valuable are meteorites?
- International Meteor Organization: Map shows people across massive area witnessed bright light, loud explosion.
LOCAL:
- South Lyon: Amazing 'light pillars' spotted in Metro Detroit neighborhood.
- Berkley: The Doll Hospital is closing shop.
- Milford: Police car chase after car theft.
- Rose Township: 2 young children, couple in their 20s killed in mobile home fire.
- Weather: Temps in single digits to near 0° across Metro Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Captive Siblings: Neighbor says Turpin children seemed 'terrified' when she tried to talk to them.
- Teen Suicide: 6 teen suicides in 6 months in 1 Ohio school district.
- Las Vegas Shooting: More charges possible in massacre, lawyer says.
- Navy: Ex-commanders face negligent homicide charges over deadly collisions.
- Daily Stormer: Neo-Nazi troll storm was crude but not a threat, white supremacist argues.
POLITICS:
- Israel: Netanyahu says US to move embassy to Jerusalem by year's end.
- DACA: Immigration policy talks back to starting line after Trump meeting.
- Trump: This is the cognitive test the president passed.
- Trump Hotels: Yelp users swarm hotels with 'sh--hole' reviews.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Aziz Ansari: Is he abusive or just a bad date?
- YouTube: Video site works to avoid another Logan Paul disaster.
- Matt Damon: Actor vows to 'close my mouth for a while' after his #MeToo comments.
SPORTS:
- Winter Olympics: North, South Korea to march together under one flag.
- Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki pulls off amazing comeback.
- NBA: Alleged Rockets-Clippers incident to be investigated.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
