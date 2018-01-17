News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 17, 2018

By Brian Newlin
METEOR: 

  • Meteor and Earthquake: Here's everything we know.
  • Bolide: What exactly is a bolide? Where did debris land?
  • USGS: United States Geological Survey confirms meteor over Metro Detroit caused magnitude 2.0 earthquake.
  • Debris: How valuable are meteorites?
  • International Meteor Organization: Map shows people across massive area witnessed bright light, loud explosion.

LOCAL

  • Larry Nassar: Victims address former doctor at sentencing in sexual abuse cases.
  • South LyonAmazing 'light pillars' spotted in Metro Detroit neighborhood.
  • Bianca Jones: Witnesses say baby ruled dead in father's murder trial 6 years ago is still alive.
  • BerkleyThe Doll Hospital is closing shop.
  • Milford: Police car chase after car theft.
  • Rose Township2 young children, couple in their 20s killed in mobile home fire.
  • WeatherTemps in single digits to near 0° across Metro Detroit.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Captive Siblings: Neighbor says Turpin children seemed 'terrified' when she tried to talk to them.
  • Teen Suicide: 6 teen suicides in 6 months in 1 Ohio school district.
  • Las Vegas Shooting: More charges possible in massacre, lawyer says.
  • Navy: Ex-commanders face negligent homicide charges over deadly collisions.
  • Daily Stormer: Neo-Nazi troll storm was crude but not a threat, white supremacist argues.

POLITICS:

  • FCC: More than 20 states sue to stop net neutrality repeal.
  • Israel: Netanyahu says US to move embassy to Jerusalem by year's end.
  • DACA: Immigration policy talks back to starting line after Trump meeting.
  • Trump: This is the cognitive test the president passed.
  • Trump Hotels: Yelp users swarm hotels with 'sh--hole' reviews.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Aziz Ansari: Is he abusive or just a bad date?
  • YouTube: Video site works to avoid another Logan Paul disaster.
  • Matt Damon: Actor vows to 'close my mouth for a while' after his #MeToo comments.

SPORTS:

  • Winter Olympics: North, South Korea to march together under one flag.
  • Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki pulls off amazing comeback.
  •  NBA: Alleged Rockets-Clippers incident to be investigated.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

