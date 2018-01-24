TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Sentencing, final victim statements expected in Day 7 of Larry Nassar case.
- Damon Grimes: Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper due in court on murder charges.
- Rick Snyder: Michigan governor takes victory lap in final State of the State Address.
- Oakland County: Doctor accused of sexually abusing addicted patients desperate for prescription pills.
LOCAL:
- MSU: Michigan State University receives letter from NCAA about Larry Nassar case.
- Toys R Us: Company to close 6 Michigan stores in new batch of closings.
- Karen Spranger: Employee says Macomb County Clerk pressured her to illegally alter record.
- Weather: Coldest day of the week across SE Michigan.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Ford: Consumer groups urging Ford to recall 1.3 million Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns.
- Florida: Police charge students, age 12, with cyberbullying in suicide.
- Starbucks: Company gives workers raises, stock grants due to tax law.
- Oklahoma: Five oil rig workers found dead after gas well explosion.
- Tesla: Vehicle in Autopilot mode crashes into fire truck.
POLITICS:
- FBI: Republican lawmakers spotlight 'jaw-dropping' FBI texts.
- DACA: For Dreamers, DACA's end could mean losing their homes.
- Russia Probe: Will Trump be interviewed?
- Immigration: Democrats weigh leverage options for immigration deal.
- Net Neutrality: AT&T wants Congress to pass a net neutrality law.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Bill Cosby: Comedian embroiled in sexual assault allegations performs first stand-up show since 2015.
- Ursula Le Guin: Famed science fiction and fantasy writer dies at 88.
- Howard Kurtz: Fox analyst's book on Trump offers scathing critique of the media.
SPORTS:
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Should the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Kevin Love?
- Andre Drummond: Pistons center responds after being left off NBA All Star team.
- Super Bowl: U.S. Bank Stadium transforms into Super Bowl venue.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
