News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 24, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Larry NassarSentencing, final victim statements expected in Day 7 of Larry Nassar case.
  • Damon GrimesDetroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper due in court on murder charges.
  • Rick Snyder: Michigan governor takes victory lap in final State of the State Address.
  • Oakland County: Doctor accused of sexually abusing addicted patients desperate for prescription pills.

LOCAL

  • Larry NassarSentencing, final victim statements expected in Day 7 of Larry Nassar case.
  • MSU: Michigan State University receives letter from NCAA about Larry Nassar case.
  • Damon GrimesDetroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper due in court on murder charges.
  • Rick Snyder: Michigan governor takes victory lap in final State of the State Address.
  • Toys R UsCompany to close 6 Michigan stores in new batch of closings.
  • Oakland County: Doctor accused of sexually abusing addicted patients desperate for prescription pills.
  • Karen Spranger: Employee says Macomb County Clerk pressured her to illegally alter record.
  • WeatherColdest day of the week across SE Michigan.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Ford: Consumer groups urging Ford to recall 1.3 million Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns.
  • Florida: Police charge students, age 12, with cyberbullying in suicide.
  • Starbucks: Company gives workers raises, stock grants due to tax law.
  • Oklahoma: Five oil rig workers found dead after gas well explosion.
  • Tesla: Vehicle in Autopilot mode crashes into fire truck.

POLITICS:

  • FBI: Republican lawmakers spotlight 'jaw-dropping' FBI texts.
  • DACA: For Dreamers, DACA's end could mean losing their homes.
  • Russia Probe: Will Trump be interviewed?
  • Immigration: Democrats weigh leverage options for immigration deal.
  • Net Neutrality: AT&T wants Congress to pass a net neutrality law.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill Cosby: Comedian embroiled in sexual assault allegations performs first stand-up show since 2015.
  • Ursula Le Guin: Famed science fiction and fantasy writer dies at 88.
  • Howard Kurtz: Fox analyst's book on Trump offers scathing critique of the media.

SPORTS:

  • Cleveland Cavaliers: Should the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Kevin Love?
  • Andre Drummond: Pistons center responds after being left off NBA All Star team.
  •  Super Bowl: U.S. Bank Stadium transforms into Super Bowl venue.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.