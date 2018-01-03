TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Cold Weather: 11 dead from cold as East Coast braces for winter 'bomb cyclone'.
- Community: Cold-gripped city of Detroit offers warming centers.
- Detroit's East Side: Shooting victim found in burning SUV.
- Trump: President taunts North Korea, tweets that his nuclear button is 'much bigger,' 'more powerful'.
LOCAL:
- Huron Township: Teen expected to be sentenced in fatal stabbing of father defending son.
- Opiates: Fraudulent prescriptions written after Detroit doctor's Drug Enforcement Agency number stolen.
- State Police: MSP cracking down on M-39 Southfield Freeway speeders.
- Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect, tracking snow Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Vice: Media outlet puts 2 execs on leave over harassment claims.
- Thomas Monson: Mormon church president dies at age 90.
- Florida: Video shows elderly man rescued from sinking vehicle after plunging into marina.
- New York City: 1,500 more security barriers going up.
- South Carolina: Dashcam video shows suspect fleeing sheriff's deputies crash into creek.
POLITICS:
- North Korea: Country calls hotline to South Korea in diplomatic breakthrough.
- Somalia: US says 2 terrorists killed in airstrike.
- Palestine: Trump threatens aid to Palestinians, appears to contradict himself on Jerusalem.
- Mitt Romney: Former Massachusetts governor could become Trump's new Washington foe.
- David Clarke: Former sheriff temporarily blocked on Twitter for making threats.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Coachella: 2018 festival lineup announced.
- Spotify: Streaming platform sued for $1.6 billion over Tom Petty, Doors songs.
- Logan Paul: Vlogger apologizes for video of apparent suicide victim.
SPORTS:
- Rich Rodriguez: Ex-Michigan coach fired by Arizona, admits to extramarital affair.
- Detroit Lions: Team continues to search for new head coach.
- Olympics: South Korean leader welcomes North Korean Olympic participation.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
