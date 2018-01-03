TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 3, 2018

News

  • Cold Weather: 11 dead from cold as East Coast braces for winter 'bomb cyclone'.
  • CommunityCold-gripped city of Detroit offers warming centers.
  • Detroit's East SideShooting victim found in burning SUV.
  • Trump: President taunts North Korea, tweets that his nuclear button is 'much bigger,' 'more powerful'.

LOCAL

  • Huron TownshipTeen expected to be sentenced in fatal stabbing of father defending son.
  • Detroit's East SideShooting victim found in burning SUV.
  • Opiates: Fraudulent prescriptions written after Detroit doctor's Drug Enforcement Agency number stolen.
  • State Police: MSP cracking down on M-39 Southfield Freeway speeders.
  • WeatherWind Chill Advisory in effect, tracking snow Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Vice: Media outlet puts 2 execs on leave over harassment claims.
  • Thomas Monson: Mormon church president dies at age 90.
  • Florida: Video shows elderly man rescued from sinking vehicle after plunging into marina.
  • New York City: 1,500 more security barriers going up.
  • South Carolina: Dashcam video shows suspect fleeing sheriff's deputies crash into creek.

POLITICS:

  • North Korea: Country calls hotline to South Korea in diplomatic breakthrough.
  • Somalia: US says 2 terrorists killed in airstrike.
  • Palestine: Trump threatens aid to Palestinians, appears to contradict himself on Jerusalem.
  • Mitt Romney: Former Massachusetts governor could become Trump's new Washington foe.
  • David Clarke: Former sheriff temporarily blocked on Twitter for making threats.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Coachella: 2018 festival lineup announced.
  • Spotify: Streaming platform sued for $1.6 billion over Tom Petty, Doors songs.
  • Logan Paul: Vlogger apologizes for video of apparent suicide victim.

SPORTS:

  • Rich Rodriguez: Ex-Michigan coach fired by Arizona, admits to extramarital affair. 
  • Detroit Lions: Team continues to search for new head coach.
  • Olympics: South Korean leader welcomes North Korean Olympic participation.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

